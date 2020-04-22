Fast News

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 177,822, according to a tally from official sources at 1100 GMT. Here are the updates for April 22:

Foodbank volunteers pack food into boxes for people in need at a temporary food bank at Kensington Olympia in west London on April 22, 2020, as Britain remains under lockdown during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Wednesday, April 22

UK death toll rises by 759 to 18,100

A total of 18,100 people with coronavirus have died in hospitals in Britain, new health ministry figures showed, up 759 from the previous day's toll.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said that Britain was "at the peak" of its outbreak of Covid-19, one of the worst in the world.

First virus case recorded in refugee camp in Lebanon

A Palestinian woman from Syria has become the first refugee living in a camp in Lebanon to test positive for the coronavirus, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said.

The agency, UNRWA, said the woman resided in the only Palestinian camp in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa region.

It said the patient was transferred to the government-run Rafik Hariri Hospital in Beirut.

Dutch cases rise by 708 to 34,842

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 708 to 34,842, health authorities said.

The country's death toll stands at 4,054 with 138 new deaths, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM reiterated that the actual numbers are likely higher, as not all likely cases are tested.

Switzerland death toll surpasses 1,200

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,217, the country's Health Ministry said, rising from 1,187 people on Tuesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 28,268 from 28,063, it said.

The rise in new cases has decelerated in recent days, allowing the government to start relaxing restrictions from April 27.

69 UK health service staff die of coronavirus

A total of 69 people who worked for Britain's National Health Service have died of Covid-19 while the number of staff in care homes for the elderly who have died from the disease is not known, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said.

The government is under pressure over accusations it has failed to deliver personal protective equipment to all the medical and care staff who require it.

"We've delivered 1 billion items of personal protective equipment and tens of millions have been distributed via the devolved administrations (semi-autonomous governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)," Raab told parliament.

"We recognise though that we have got to strive even harder in this incredibly difficult and competitive international environment to source the equipment."

Jakarta extends social restrictions to May 22

The governor of Indonesia's capital Jakarta said he would extend large-scale social restrictions for an additional month to May 22 and also ensure residents prayed at home during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"This year's Ramadan will be different. Usually, we pray in the mosque, but this year we will stay at home," Governor Anies Baswedan told a streamed news conference. Ramadan is due to start later this week in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

While Jakarta has not imposed a full lock-down, Baswedan said he would increase enforcement of the restrictions in place which include limiting public gatherings.

UK confident of hitting 100,000 daily tests target

Raab said the government was confident it would meet its target of carrying out 100,000 tests a day for the coronavirus by the end of the month.

Official figures on Tuesday showed 18,206 tests had been carried out the previous day.

"I do think it is important to have a target and to drive towards a target. We are making good progress, we are confident we will meet it," Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from Covid-19, told parliament.

"It is about capacity, it is about distribution, we'll only be able to manage to hit that target if all of us come together to deliver on it," he added.

Vietnam to ease lockdown in most areas

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to ease the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in most parts of the country, state media reported.

No provinces in the Southeast Asian country are seen as "highly prone" to the new coronavirus, Phuc was quoted as saying on Voice of Vietnam national radio.

Turkey donates medical equipment to Pakistan

Turkey on Wednesday donated medical protective equipment for Pakistani doctors battling the coronavirus in the country, an official said.

The medical supplies were handed over by Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul to Pakistani officials at the Islamabad International Airport.

"A special Turkish Airlines flight brought 20,000 masks, 50,000 protective suits and 100,000 face shields for our Pakistani brothers and sisters," Yurdakul told Anadolu Agency.

The medical aid was handed over to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Pakistan sends chloroquine to Turkey

Pakistan sent one million tablets of chloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, to Turkey for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

A Turkish Airlines flight that carried medical equipment to Pakistan, brought the medicine back home.

Turkey and Pakistan enjoy close friendly relations and the two countries are quick to help each other during times of crisis.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced it would send chloroquine to help friendly nations deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 5,391

The death toll from the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Iran rose by 94 in the past 24 hours to 5,391, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Wednesday.

Iran has 85,996 diagnosed cases, Jahanpur said.

Ukraine extends quarantine until May 11

Ukraine extended strong quarantine measures till May 11, hoping then to ease restrictions if there is a reduction in virus cases, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

Ukraine reported a total 6,592 infected as of April 22, including 174 deaths and 424 recovered.

Germany approves first clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine

Germany's vaccines regulator approved live human testing of a potential vaccine against the Covid-19 virus developed by German biotech company BioNTech, the regulator said in a statement.

The trial, only the fourth worldwide of a preventive agent targeting the virus behind the global pandemic, will be conducted on 200 healthy people aged between 18 and 55 in the first stage, and on further people, including those at higher risk from the disease, in a second stage.

BioNTech said it was developing the vaccine candidate, named BNT162, together with its partner, pharma giant Pfizer.

Tests of the vaccine were also planned in the US, once regulatory approval for testing on humans had been secured there.

Spain reports 435 deaths overnight, bringing total at 21,717

Spain's death toll from the virus climbed by 435 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, roughly in line with the 2% increases reported in the past few days.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 21,717, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 4,211 to 208,389, according to the ministry.

Malaysia reports 50 new cases, one death

Malaysia reported 50 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 5,532.

The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing the total number of fatalities up to 93.

The country has in the last seven days reported a lowered trend in both infections and deaths.

Indonesia reports 283 new infections, 19 deaths

Indonesia reported 283 new infections taking the total number of cases to 7,418, a health ministry official said.

The official, Achmad Yurianto, said there were 19 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 635.

More than 47,300 people have been tested and 913 had recovered, he said.

Philippines records 6,710 cases in total

The Philippines' health ministry reported nine new coronavirus deaths and111 new confirmed infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 446 while infections have risen to 6,710.

But 39 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 693.

Number of cases in Poland exceeds 10,000

The number of people infected in Poland exceeded 10,000, with the death toll reaching 404, the Health Ministry said on its Twitter account.

The ministry said the number of people infected rose to 10,034 in the country of 38 million.

On Monday, the government started to relax some of the restrictions imposed during the outbreak.

Russia's confirmed cases reach 58,000

Russia recorded 5,236 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 58,000, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Fifty-seven people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 513, it said.

Spain aims to phase out lockdown in second half of May

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government plans to begin winding down lockdown measures in the second half of May.

Restrictions will be eased slowly and gradually to ensure safety,

Sanchez said at a parliamentary session where he will ask lawmakers to extend Spain's state of emergency until May 9.

The lockdown was first enforced in Spain on March 14.

Singapore confirms 1,016 more cases

Singapore's health ministry said it had preliminarily confirmed another 1,016 cases, taking total infections to10,141.

The health ministry said most of the cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories, a group that accounts for more than three quarters of the city-state's infections.

Singapore authorities on Tuesday extended a partial lockdown until June 1.

Tokyo orphanage for babies reports 8 coronavirus cases

A residential-care facility inTokyo for babies and toddlers reported eight cases of coronavirus infections, local media said.

One staff member at the institution had tested positive for the virus on April 16, prompting a test of its residents, Kyodo News said.

None of the eight children who tested positive were showing major symptoms such as a fever, Kyodo said.

Saiseikai Central Hospital, which runs the institution, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Japan relies on institutional care for the majority of children who cannot live with their parents for reasons such as abuse and neglect.

Iceland offers $420 million aid for firms and families hit by lockdown

Iceland will inject an additional $420 million into the economy with a package of measures to help smaller businesses and vulnerable groups recover from the lockdown, the government said.

Jobseekers and low-income families will get extra help, and companies that have had to halt operations will be compensated, the government said. Smaller businesses will be offered immediate supports loans, it added.

"Today's announcement reflects our priorities to protect jobs, embrace our people and look to the future," Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said in a statement.

Thailand reports 15 new cases, one new death

Thailand reported 15 new cases and one new death, continuing a trend of lower numbers of new cases.

Despite the slowing of new cases, officials remained cautious.

"The lower numbers are a small success ... but we cannot let our guard down," said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The new fatality reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Thai woman who had diabetes and high-blood pressure as underlying diseases, said Taweesin.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to over 150,000

According to Worldometre tracker figures, Germany had 150,690 cases and 5,367 deaths.

It’s now the fourth highest in terms of cases in Europe.

The country's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases marked a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating.

The reported death toll rose by 281 and cases by 2,237.

Second wave may be even worse: US health chief

A second wave of the virus in the US could be even more destructive because it will likely collide with the beginning of flu season, one of the country's top health officials said.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), called on Americans to use the coming months to prepare, and get their flu shots.

"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," he was quoted as saying in an interview with the Washington Post.

"We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time," he said.

US virus deaths top 45,000

US virus deaths topped 45,000 doubling in a little over a week as cases climbed to over 800,000, according to a Reuters tally.

US has by far the world's largest number of confirmed cases, almost four times as many as Spain, the country with the second-highest number.

Globally, cases topped 2.5 million, with North America accounting for one-third of all cases.

Deaths increased by more than 2,600 alone with a few states yet to report.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan each reported their highest single-day death tolls, over 800 between the three states.

New York state, the epicentre of the US outbreak, reported 481 new deaths.

Virus fatalities in the US hit a peak of 2,806 on April 15, the deadliest single day of the epidemic.

US cases were at 809,000, up 23,000.

China sees 30 new cases

Mainland China reported 30 new cases, 23 of which were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, up from 11 a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement the number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, also rose to 42 from 37 a day earlier.

A total of 82,788 cases have been reported to date in mainland China, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,632.

Mexico's surpass 9,000

Mexico registered a jump of more than 700 confirmed cases to reach a total of 9,501 cases, health ministry officials told reporters at a regular briefing.

Reported deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus stand at 857, or 145 more than the previous day.

US Senate approves new $480B pandemic relief plan

The US Senate approved a bipartisan, $480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the crisis.

The measure, which passed by unanimous consent after more than a week of negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House, now heads to the House of Representatives where a vote could occur as early as Thursday.

The effort is the government's latest massive cash injection to prop up a collapsing economy amid struggles to contain a pandemic that has killed 43,000 Americans and left some 22 million people jobless.

Turkey evacuates over 2,000 expats

Turkey has so far evacuated 2,043 citizens from all over the world amid the pandemic.

At the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Turkey decided to bring back nearly 25,000 citizens before the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

