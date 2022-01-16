Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 326M people and killed over 5.5M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

UK government reportedly has not changed it policy against unvaccinated people which they must still isolate for seven days and take a PCR test. (Reuters)

UK drops requiring tests for fully vaccinated people

Britain's vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking Covid-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.

An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on Jan. 26, the report said.

Covax delivers its billionth dose

The Covax scheme aimed at equitable global access to Covid-19 vaccines hit a "key milestone" when it delivered its one billionth dose, one of its key backers said.

The Covax facility was set up in 2020 by the World Health Organization, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to ensure that poorer countries can access the vaccines needed to battle the pandemic.

"Covax has delivered its first billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccines to 144 countries & territories across the world," Gavi chief executive Seth Berkley tweeted.

"It's a key milestone in the largest and most rapid global vaccine rollout in history."

Brazil registers 175 pandemic fatalities

Brazil had 48,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 175 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 22,975,723 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 659,934, according to ministry data.

