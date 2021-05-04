Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.2M people and infected over 154M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 4:

A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a woman inside a classroom of a school, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, May 4:

UK-India trade deal includes vaccine investment

Britain has announced 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billions) of new trade and investment with India, including a deal with the Serum Institute of India to aid in the development of vaccines against Covid-19 and other diseases.

The announcement came ahead of a video meeting Tuesday between Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi, who are expected to agree on deeper cooperation that could pave the way for a free-trade agreement between their countries.

The British government is seeking to increase trade with countries outside the European Union following the UK's departure from the bloc. It said the trade and investment deals announced late Monday are expected to create more than 6,500 jobs in the UK.

The package includes a 240 million-pound investment in the UK by the Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, that will support clinical trials, research and possibly vaccine production, the British government said in a statement. The Serum Institute, in collaboration with Codagenix, has started early-stage trials of a one-dose nasal vaccine against Covid-19.

“Like every aspect of the UK-India relationship, the economic links between our countries make our people stronger and safer,’’ Johnson said in a statement.

“Each and every one of the more than 6,500 jobs we have announced today will help families and communities build back from coronavirus and boost the British and Indian economies.’’

Trade between the UK and India totals about 23 billion pounds annually, less than 5 percent of Britain’s trade with the EU.

China gave 279.91 mln vaccine doses as of May 3

China has administered 279.91 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That compares with 275.34 million doses given as of Sunday, up 4.57 million doses.

Nepal appeals for vaccines as cases rise

Nepal urgently needs at least 1.6 million AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine doses to administer second shots as the Himalayan country is recording a surge in new coronavirus cases.

"People who have already got the first dose will be in difficulty if they don't receive their second dose within the stipulated time," said Samir Adhikari, a senior official of the Ministry of Health and Population in capital Kathmandu.

On Monday, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli urged foreign donors to supply vaccines and critical care medicines to prevent a collapse of the small country's creaky health infrastructure.

Nepal, wedged between China and India, has already vaccinated more than two million people with the AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India and China's Sinopharm.

On Monday, Nepal's Covid-19 cases increased by 7,388 and deaths by 37, the highest spike in 24 hours since the pandemic started. Nepal has recorded a total of 343,418 cases and 3,362 deaths, according to official data.

Russia reports 7,770 new cases, 337 deaths

Russia has reported 7,770 new coronavirus infections, including 2,050 in Moscow, bringing the total national tally of infections to 4,839,514.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 337 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 111,535.

India's cases soar past 20 million

India's total Covid caseload has soared past 20 million, official data showed as the pandemic continued to wreak havoc in the country's hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, India added 357,229 cases, taking the total to 20.3 million, according to the health ministry. Deaths rose 3,449 to 222,408. Many experts suspect the true number is much higher.

Staggering as those numbers are, the true figures are believed to be far higher, the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the health care system.

The country has witnessed scenes of people dying outside overwhelmed hospitals and funeral pyres lighting up the night sky.

Infections have surged in India since February in a disastrous turn blamed on more contagious variants of the virus as well as government decisions to allow massive crowds to gather for Hindu religious festivals and political rallies before state elections.

Infections in India are rising faster than anywhere else in the world, a solemn reminder the pandemic is far from ending.

Germany's cases rise by 7,534

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 7,534 to 3,433,516, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 315 to 83,591, the tally showed.

Mexico hopes to finish vaccinating its population in early 2022

Mexico hopes to finish vaccinating its entire population against Covid-19 by the end of next year's first quarter, Mexico's deputy health minister, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, has said.

The projection takes into consideration global delays in vaccination production and vaccine delivery to Mexico, said Lopez-Gatell, who has spearheaded the country's response to the coronavirus.

"We hope to have vaccinated the entire population, those that hope to get vaccinated, by the end of the first quarter 2022," he said at a regular news conference.

So far Mexico has administered one vaccine dose to some 10% of its 126 million inhabitants. Lopez-Gatell said that by mid-July, 20 percent of the population will have received at least one dose.

The Health Ministry earlier in the day reported 1,027 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 112 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 2,349,900 and fatalities to 217,345.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Greece records 134 deaths in last 48 hours

Greece has seen 134 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 48 hours, health authorities said.

With the new numbers – after no figures were released Sunday – the country's overall death toll has now reached 10,587 since the start of the pandemic, while 95.4 percent of those that died either had some underlying disease or were over 70, health authorities said.

A total of 797 patients remained in vent ilators with an average age at 68.

The nationwide case tally stands at 348,568 after 2,146 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in the last 48 hours.

The Attica region still has the highest number of cases with 1,022 new infections, while Thessaloniki counted 302 cases.

The country on Monday reopened its food sector after a months-long lockdown while its nightly curfew was also extended to 11 pm.

FDA to approve Pfizer-BioNTech shots for adolescents

The US Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorise Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported, citing federal officials familiar with the agency's plans.

The companies earlier this month applied to the FDA for potential approval of the vaccine, which has already been cleared in the United States for people aged 16 and above.

The approval is highly anticipated after the drugmakers said in March that the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year-olds in a clinical trial.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If it is granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel will likely meet the following day to review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the vaccine's use in adolescents, the report added.

Canada approves J&J shot for those over 30

A Canadian government advisory panel recommended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people aged 30 years and over, despite blood clotting fears.

Health Canada in March authorised the jab's use for all adults, but doses have yet to be administered, and authorities are still holding back the first shipment of 300,000 doses over possible quality issues.

According to an AFP tally, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being used in 17 countries, including France, South Africa, the United States, Spain, Germany and Poland.

Canada has ordered 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and taken options for an additional 28 million.

Brazil to sign new contract with Pfizer-BioNTech

Brazil is close to signing a second contract with Pfizer-BioNTech for another 100 million doses of its vaccine, of which 35 million shots are due to be delivered in October, Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Monday.

That raises to 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for Brazil this year, he said, aimed at relieving the shortage of vaccines contributing to the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, announced over the weekend that it was delaying second doses of CoronaVac, the vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech, because it was running out of shots.

All restrictions lifted in Florida

Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Monday lifted all restrictions in the US state, citing the effectiveness and availability of vaccines, in a move that attracted criticism from Democratic mayors.

DeSantis signed a law invalidating local emergency orders, which impose restrictions, effective from July 1, and then signed an executive order that bridges the gap between now and then.

Nearly nine million people, out of a total of 23 million residents, have had at least one dose of the vaccine in Florida, according to the US health department.

The vaccine was made available last Friday for everyone over the age of 16 without the need for proof of state residency, a document that had been required since January to cope with the initial high demand.

This enabled vaccinations for undocumented migrants, who had difficulty proving their residency, as well as, tacitly, so-called vaccine tourism.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available, in many cases without appointment, at federal, state and county centers; in addition to numerous pharmacies and supermarkets.

New York lifts most restrictions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a major easing of restrictions, including the imminent resumption of 24-hour operations on the city subway.

From May 19, percentage limits on occupancy will be scrapped for many business and cultural venues in the city, including shops, restaurants, cinemas and museums, Cuomo said.

These limits currently vary between 33 and 75 percent capacity.

Businesses will be allowed to welcome as many people as they want provided six feet of social distancing is maintained, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Outdoor gathering limits will double from 250 to 500 people, while 250 people will be able to get together indoors, up from 100.

Larger gatherings will be allowed if everyone in attendance is either vaccinated or recently tested negative.

Large-scale indoor event venues will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity, up from 10 percent currently, while outdoor sports stadia will operate at 33 percent.

De Blasio has said he hopes New York City can "fully reopen" by July 1.

Many private employers have yet to set a return date though, and the business districts in Midtown and Wall Street remain deserted with many staff still working from home.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies