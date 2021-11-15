Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 254M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 15:

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is expected to give its approval on Monday to extend the rollout. (Reuters)

UK is expected to give Covid-19 boosters to under 50s

The British government is expected to extend the Covid-19 booster programme to people under the age of 50 to drive down transmission rates as winter approaches.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is expected to give its approval to extending the rollout, The Times reported, adding the precise details of the age groups have not been confirmed.

Brazil reports lowest death toll

Brazil has reported 61 new deaths, the lowest death toll on in more than a year.

The country's health ministry reported 4,129 new cases and the country reached a total of 21,957,967 cases.

China reports 52 new cases

China has reported 52 new cases, compared with 89 a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 32 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 70 a day earlier.

The city of Dalian in the northeastern province of Liaoning accounted for 25 of the new local cases.

China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 25 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Mexico records 58 new deaths

Mexico has reported 58 news fatalities, bringing the overall death toll to 291,147.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies