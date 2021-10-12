Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 239M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 12.

A passenger stands next to a testing centre sign in the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

UK's 'policy approach of fatalism' early in pandemic was major error, lawmakers say



The delay to England's first coronavirus lockdown was a serious error based on groupthink that went unchallenged, lawmakers said in a report published on Tuesday, adding that failures in testing positive cases and tracing their contacts exacerbated the crisis.

Parliament's health and science committees have jointly published a 150-page report on lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic after hours of testimony from more than 50 witnesses, include government policy, health and science advisers.

Deficiencies in the Covid-19 response in Britain have been laid out in a series of Reuters news agency's special reports, including delays in the decision to lockdown, shortcomings in the test and trace system, and errors that led to the spread of the pandemic in care homes.

China reports 12 new coronavirus cases

China has reported 12 new coronavirus cases for October 11, compared with 25 a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. There were no new deaths.

China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from eight a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 96,435 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The death toll remained at 4,636.

Get vaccinated if you want to play Australian Open – minister to players

Tennis players planning to compete in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park should get vaccinated for Covid-19 to give themselves the best chance of playing the Grand Slam, an Australian government official has said.

Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, has introduced a vaccine mandate for all professional athletes but authorities have yet to clarify whether athletes from overseas or other Australian states must also vaccinate.

Victoria sports minister Martin Pakula urged players to leave no room for doubt.

"If I was an ATP or WTA player, I'd be getting vaccinated," Pakula told local radio station SEN.

"That will give them the best opportunity to play in the Australian Open with the more minimal restrictions that might be in place for those people."

Both the women's WTA and men's ATP tours have urged players to get vaccinated but some have expressed reservations, including Australian Open men's champion Novak Djokovic, who is opposed to vaccine mandates.

Sydney cases ease further as focus shifts to reviving economy

Sydney's Covid-19 cases fell to the lowest in two months as authorities rolled out support measures for businesses, shifting their focus to rejuvenating the economy after the city exited a nearly four-month lockdown a day earlier.

Pubs, cafes, and retail stores reopened in New South Wales (NSW), home to Sydney, on Monday after vaccination levels in the state's adult population crossed 70 percent.

New daily infections in the state fell to 360 on Tuesday, the majority in Sydney, marking a steady downward trend.

"It is going to be boom time in New South Wales for every single business and worker across our state," Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing on Tuesday as he unveiled a support package for firms to help them prepare for a "bright summer".

