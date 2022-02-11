Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 407M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Unvaccinated people still have to take tests both before and after arriving but no longer need to self-isolate until they get a negative result. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, February 11, 2022

UK scraps testing requirements for vaccinated travellers



Vaccinated travellers can enter Britain without taking any tests starting on Friday, after the government scrapped one of the final restrictions imposed over the past two years.

British residents and visitors who have had at least two doses of an approved vaccine now only need to fill out a passenger locator form before traveling to the UK.

Unvaccinated people still have to take tests both before and after arriving but no longer need to self-isolate until they get a negative result.

Russia's daily case tally tops 200,000 for first time

Russia's daily cases have exceeded 200,000 for the first time since the pandemic began as the Omicron variant continued to spread, authorities said.

New cases jumped to 203,949, from 197,076 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 722 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Hong Kong extends ban on flights from eight countries

Hong Kong has extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing virus outbreak.

The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and Philippines.

Flights to Hong Kong are down 90 percent and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain an outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.

German court rejects petitions against targeted vaccine mandate

Germany's top court has rejected emergency petitions filed against a targeted vaccine mandate obliging hospital staff to get vaccinated

Compulsory vaccination for staff in hospitals and care facilities is due to come into force in Germany on March 15. Numerous people who will be affected had filed the emergency petitions with the constitutional court in Karlsruhe.

Germany's current coronavirus wave is expected to peak around mid-February, the health minister said last month.

Australia reports over 2M new cases in 40 days

Australia has reported over 2 million cases in 40 days after the Omicron variant hit the country in November last year, the country’s Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry’s data released on Thursday, so far the country has registered over 2.48 million cases with 4,479 deaths.

Out of these infections and fatalities, over 2.09 million cases and 2,240 deaths have been recorded since January 1, which showed how quickly the new variant spread across the country.

New Zealand Covid-19 protest grows after police draw back



Protester numbers outside New Zealand's parliament have swelled as police scaled back efforts to clear anti-vaccine demonstrators involved in violent clashes a day earlier.

A festive mood prevailed at a makeshift tent settlement inhabitants have dubbed "Camp Freedom", with music and dancing as police looked on from behind barricades.

It was a stark contrast to the fiery scenes on Thursday, when a phalanx of officers attempted to evict the protesters, arresting 122 people and using pepper spray to quell scuffles.

Brazil logs more than 160,000 cases, 900 deaths

Brazil has reported 164,066 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 943 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 27,119,500 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 636,017, according to ministry data.

Mexico reports more than 900 Covid deaths

Mexico reported 927 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the overall death toll to 311,554.

The country has reported 5,226,269 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

UK should do more to 'recoup' billions of Covid fraud

Britain's government is failing to put enough effort into finding fraud in some of its Covid-19 support programmes as taxpayers face losing at least $5.43 billion to criminals and mistakes, a parliamentary report said.

The Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinises state spending, said the lenient approach will encourage future criminal activity because the government risks "rewarding the unscrupulous" and officials seen to be "soft on fraud".

After coronavirus shut much of the British economy in early 2020, the government provided hundreds of billions of pounds to businesses, hoping to keep them and their staff afloat.

South Korea reports second day of more than 50,000 daily cases

South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency has reported 53,926 new daily Covid-19 cases, the second straight day with more than 50,000 cases driven by the Omicron variant, with an increase of 49 deaths to a total of 7,012.

US buys 600K doses of new antibody

Addressing diminished treatment options in the Omicron wave, the Biden administration has purchased enough of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 Covid-19 patients, officials said.

The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company's request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

"We are going to try to be there to meet the demand," he added.

The government's move comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the US turned out to be ineffective against the Omicron variant, which now accounts for nearly all Covid-19 cases in the country.

Data indicate that the Lilly drug works against Omicron, including the new BA.2 mutation.

Lilly said the contract for its new drug, bebtelovimab, is worth at least $720 million.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies