The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.4 million people and infected more than 109 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for February 14:

A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre at The Guru Nanak Temple, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in Bedford, Britain, on February 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, February 14, 2021

Britain offers Covid shots to more people

Britain will begin giving Covid-19 shots to those aged 65 and over on Monday as it closes in on its target to offer vaccines to 15 million people in priority groups including the elderly and frontline healthcare workers.

The government set Monday as the deadline to deliver a first vaccine dose to everyone in its top four priority segments, including all those aged 70 and over, a goal it looks likely to reach.

According to the latest official figures, 14.56 million people have received a shot, allowing health officials to expand the programme to those aged 65 to 69, and to other clinically vulnerable people.

The National Health Service (NHS) said about 1 million people had already received invitations.

Britain, which has recorded more than 120,000 deaths from Covid-19, was the first Western country to begin mass vaccinations in December, and is ahead of other Europea n countries in rolling out the shots.

Brazil reports 44,299 new cases, 1,043 deaths

Brazil has recorded 44,299 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,043 more deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 9.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 238,532, according to ministry data.

Mexico's death toll rises to 173,771

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,214 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the total death toll to 173,771.

First batch of Sputnik V vaccine lands in Venezuela

Venezuela has received its first shipment of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

The batch of 100,000 doses of the vaccine arrived at the Maiquetia International Airport, north of Caracas.

"This is going to have an impact on national life and our health system, both public and private," said Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

President Nicolas Maduro said last week health workers will be the first to receive the jab.

He also has repeatedly said that the country would be ready to start a massive vaccination campaign as of April.

The country of 30 million residents has taken part in the Sputnik V vaccine trials since October and signed a contract with Russia in December for 10 million doses.

The Venezuelan government has not provided financial details of the agreement.

Venezuela has reported 132,259 Covid-19 cases and 1,267 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

China fires back at Washington after it raises concerns about WHO Covid report

The United States damaged multilateral cooperation and the World Health Organization in recent years, and should not be "pointing fingers" at China and other countries that supported the WHO during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy said.

A spokesperson for the embassy, responding to a statement from US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said China welcomed Washington's decision to reengage with the WHO, but it should hold itself to the "highest standards" instead of taking aim at other countries.

Sullivan on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the Covid-19 outbreak, citing "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the WHO's investigation into the origins of Covid-19 were communicated.

WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early cases

WHO experts have voiced frustration at lacking access to raw data while in China probing the pandemic's origins, saying more was needed to detect possible early Covid cases.

"We want more data. We have asked for more data," Peter Ben Embarek, who headed WHO's expert mission to Wuhan, told AFP in an interview.

"There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.

The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.

Experts believe the disease – which has killed nearly 2.4 million people worldwide – originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

But while the virus was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019, it remains unclear if that is when and where the outbreak actually began.

The expert team determined that there were no signs of large clusters of Covid-19 in Wuhan or elsewhere prior to December that year, but did not rule out sporadic cases spreading before that.

