Covid-19 has infected some 123 million people and has claimed over 2.7 million lives. Here are virus-related developments for March 21:

People without face masks attend a protest against government restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, in London, March 20, 2021 (AP)

Sunday, March 21, 2021

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests

London police have arrested dozens of people after thousands turned out in the British capital to protest against ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with the city's police force in the spotlight over its officer's conduct after a series of recent incidents.

The Metropolitan Police Service said it had made 36 arrests, most for breaching months-old virus regulations that outlaw leaving home except for a limited number of reasons.

Several thousand people were estimated to have gathered for the demonstrations, which began Saturday lunchtime at Hyde Park.

After the crowd marched through central London, a group of around 100 returned to the park where police said they threw missiles at officers.

Mexico records 608 more deaths

Mexico has registered 608 additional fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 197,827, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

BioNTech founder: Most Germans can get vaccinated by summer's end

The founder of BioNTech , partner with Pfizer in making one of the first coronavirus vaccines to be approved for use, is optimistic that the virus will be under control in most European countries by the end of the summer despite a faltering vaccine roll-out.

In Germany, owners of shuttered shops and would-be holidaymakers are increasingly restive over restrictions. Some 20,000 people protested against lockdown in the central city of Kassel on Saturday.

European Union governments are facing criticism over the slow start to their vaccination campaigns, with supply hiccups leaving the bloc lagging far behind countries such as Israel, Britain and the United States.

But BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic the problems would prove temporary, adding it was possible to ensure 70 percent of Germans were vaccinated by the end of September, at which point he said the virus would pose few problems.

"In many European countries and the US we will probably not need lockdowns by summer's end," he told Welt am Sonntag newspaper. "There'll be outbreaks, but they'll be background noise. There'll be mutations, but they won't frighten us."

Brazil reports 79,069 new cases

Brazil has recorded 79,069 additional confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,438 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered nearly 12 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 292,752, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies