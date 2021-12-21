Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 275M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

UK says the Covid situation is "extremely difficult" as Omicron cases keep rising steeply. (AP)

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

UK reports new 91,743 Covid-19 cases

Britain has reported 91,743 new Covid-19 cases, the second-highest figure since the start of the pandemic, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test was 44.

Daily case rates have repeatedly broken records over the last week as the country –– one of Europe's worst-hit by the virus, with more than 147,000 deaths during the pandemic –– struggles to contain Omicron.

US President Biden tests negative

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 after he was notified that a mid-level White House staff member who spent about 30 minutes near him on Air Force One on Friday tested positive, the White House said.

A PCR test Biden received on Monday after being notified of the case came back negative, as did an antigen test he received on Sunday as part of his regular testing, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, had tested negative before boarding Air Force One, and did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday, she said.

Morocco bans new year's parties

Morocco has announced a ban on New Year's Eve celebrations as part of stepped-up measures against rising coronavirus cases.

The government ordered a ban on all forms of celebration on the evening of New Year's eve, including parties in hotels and tourist sites.

It ordered restaurants and cafes to close at 11.30 pm and said a curfew would be in place from midnight until 6:00 AM on January 1.

Morocco on December 15 detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

London cancels New Year event

A major New year celebration in London will be cancelled, the British capital's mayor has said, as worries mount over a surge in virus cases sparked by the Omicron variant.

Sadiq Khan said infections were at record levels in the city and he needed to do everything possible to slow the spread of the new variant.

The city authorities said there would be a "live broadcast spectacular" on the BBC instead that would celebrate the city.

Paris has already announced that its annual fireworks show and other events will be cancelled and Germany is expected to follow suit, with plans on the table to close nightclubs and limit the size of private parties.

South Africa's Ramaphosa back to work

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work after finishing a week of self-isolation due to testing positive for Covid-19, his office said in a statement.

It said he would chair the final cabinet meeting of the year on Wednesday.

New Zealand delays its re-opening

New Zealand has said it would delay its re-opening plans until the end of February fearing a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

New Zealand had previously announced that non-quarantine travel would reopen by mid-January for New Zealand citizens and residents in Australia, and to foreign tourists by April.

"There's no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it's important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans," Covid- 19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.

