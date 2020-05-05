Fast News

Death toll from Covid-19 pandemic crosses 250,000 as confirmed cases exceed 3.6 million. Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 5, 2020.

Security controls journalists at the Ford car plant in Cologne, Germany, as the US car maker restarts the production after the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP)

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Germany's cases rise by 685 to 163,860

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 685 to 163,860, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 139 to 6,831, the tally showed.

California to ease restrictions from Friday

Some retailers in California, including bookstores, flower shops and clothing stores, will be allowed to reopen for business at the end of the week, the state's governor announced.

His announcement came following protests across the state last week to demand the lifting of restrictions that have kept the majority of Californians at home and crippled the state's economy, one of the largest in the world.

California as of Monday had recorded nearly 55,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,211 deaths.

Los Angeles County alone has recorded nearly 26,000 cases and 1,229 deaths.

US deaths rise by 1,015, lowest in a month

Novel coronavirus deaths in the United States rose by 1,015 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Monday, the lowest one-day figure in a month.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.17 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday), with 68,689 deaths.

President Donald Trump now says his worst-case coronavirus scenario would be 100,000 deaths, but that milestone may be hit as soon as next month, according to several scientific models.

Trump's own White House says 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will die from Covid-19.

New Zealand records no new coronavirus cases for a second day

New Zealand recorded no new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Tuesday, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the outcome of her discussions with Australia on a travel bubble between the two countries would be announced later in the day.

Ardern joined Australia's coronavirus cabinet meeting as the neighbouring countries discuss reopening their borders to travel following their successes in containing the disease.

China reports one new coronavirus case in mainland

China reported one new coronavirus case, down from three the day before, data from the national health authority showed.

The new case was imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, an increase of two from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,881. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

Ecuador exceeds 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Ecuador exceeded 30,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while the government launched a plan to start gradually relaxing quarantine measures that have been in place since mid-March.

The South American country has confirmed 31,881 cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, with 1,569 reported deaths and a further 1,336 deaths likely a result of the virus.

Authorities have carried out 80,171 tests, which includes both rapid tests and molecular biological (polymerase chain reaction or PCR) testing.

The government has warned the actual death toll is much higher than reports indicate, particularly in the largest city of Guayaquil, where corpses were left in homes or on streets for hours.

Mexico registers 1,434 new coronavirus cases, 117 deaths

Mexico registered 1,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 117 new deaths, a health official said, bringing the total in the country to 24,905 confirmed cases and 2,271 deaths.

However, health officials have previously said that the real number of cases is much higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies