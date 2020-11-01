Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected over 46.3 million people and claimed more than 1.2 million lives. Here are the updates for November 1:

A few people sit in an outdoor area of a pub in Covent Garden in central London, Saturday, October 31, 2020. (AP Archive)

Sunday, November 1, 2020

UK virus lockdown may last longer than four weeks



British government minister has said a new national lockdown in England may have to last longer than the planned four weeks if coronavirus infection rates don’t fall quickly enough.

The lockdown is due to run from Thursday until December 2. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is needed to stop hospitals becoming overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients within weeks.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said Sunday that “with a virus this malignant, and with its capacity to move so quickly, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks’ time.”

Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants can only offer take-out, non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons including exercise.

Other venues that must close including bowling alleys, gyms, pools, golf courses, driving ranges, dance studios, horse riding centers, soft play facilities, climbing walls, water parks and theme parks.

Malaysia reports 957 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths



Malaysia has reported 957 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 32,505.

The health ministry also reported no new fatalities, keeping the death toll at 249.

South Korea expands mask requirements as cases grow



South Korea said it will expand its mandatory mask policy to spas, wedding halls and other places as part of new social distancing rules aimed at preparing for a prolonged Covid-19 outbreak.

While South Korea has managed to contain the virus spread better than many western nations, which are struggling with a resurgent virus, daily new cases in the country have risen above 100 in recent days.

The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 124 new cases as of midnight Saturday, marking a fifth consecutive day of infections topping 100 due to small clusters emerging in places such as spas, schools and churches.

Currently, mask wearing is mandatory for 12 "high-risk" classes of venues, such as clubs, karaoke bars and internet cafes.

From November 7, these restrictions will be expanded to 23 types of places, which include department stores, theme parks and hair salons.

People caught failing to wear masks in such places face fines of up to 100,000 won ($87.99) from November 13, while operators of those places face fines of up to 3 million won.

South Korea on Sunday also announced a new five-tiered social distancing scheme, which replaces a three-level system. The more targeted approach to restrictions is designed to mitigate the impact of curbs on the economy, small businesses and people.

Indonesia reports 2,696 new infections, 74 deaths



Indonesia has reported 2,696 new coronavirus infections, taking the total amount of cases to 412,784, data from the health ministry website showed.

The data also showed 74 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13,943.

Indonesia has recorded the most cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Southeast Asia.

Australia records no new cases for the first time in five months

Australia has recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.

The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hot spot which accounts for more than 90% of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths, saw zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day.

Russia's new cases hit record high of 18,665

Russia's daily tally of cases has hit a record high of 18,665, including 5,261 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 1,636,781.

Authorities also reported 245 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 28,235.

India reports nearly 47,000 more cases

India’s coronavirus count has neared the 8.2 million mark after it registered 46,964 new cases over the past day, official figures revealed.

The country recorded its lowest daily death toll in four months with 470 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to 122,111.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to 532,930

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 14,177 to 532,930, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 29 to 10,481, the tally showed.

Mexico reports 6,151 new cases, 464 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,151 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 464 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 924,962 cases and 91,753 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Protesters against Covid-19 restrictions clash with police in Spanish cities

Spain's prime minister on Saturday condemned a series of violent protests in cities across the country against restrictions imposed to curb the surge of Covid-19 after a six-month state of emergency came into action this week.

Protesters pelted police with rocks and other projectiles in Barcelona in a second night of disturbances in Spain's second-largest city.

In the northern Spanish city of Logrono, about 150 people attacked police with stones, set fire to containers and looted shops, police reported. Riot police were draft ed in to quell disturbances in Haro, in the wine-growing region of La Rioja.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "Only from responsibility, unity and sacrifice will we be able to defeat the pandemic that is devastating all countries. Violent and irrational behaviour by minority groups is intolerable. It is not the way."

Brazil reports 18,947 new cases, 407 deaths

Brazil recorded 18,947 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 407 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 5.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, the third-worst outbreak globally after the United States and India.

South America's largest country has also reported 159,884 deaths, making it the second-deadliest outbreak after the United States.

Portugal announces new partial lockdown

Portugal on Saturday announced a partial lockdown to take effect from Wednesday to try to limit the spread of Covid-19.

As in other European countries such as England and France, the restrictions will be less severe than those imposed earlier in the year, but will still affect around 70 percent of the population.

Measures already in place for nearly two weeks in three municipalities in northern Portugal will be expanded from Wednesday to 121 communes out of a total of 308, covering around 7.1 million people or 70 percent of the population.

People will still be able to work if they cannot work from home and to take children to school.

Shops will have to shut by 10pm and businesses will have to adopt staggered working hours.

Portugal recorded 656 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths with nearly 2,000 people receiving treatment, of whom 275 were in intensive care on Friday.

French death toll up by 224 at 36,788

France said on Saturday that 224 more people had died from the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 36,788, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 35,641.

That compared to just under 48,000 confirmed cases reported the previous day and a record daily high of 52,010 last Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 1.36 million.

A new national lockdown came into effect on Friday in France in an effort to put the brakes on a Covid-19 epidemic that officials say risks spiralling out of control.

There were 2,507 people in intensive care units among new hospitalisations in the past seven days, the data on Saturday showed, up from 2,401 reported on Friday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies