The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 104 million people around the world, with over 2.27 million fatalities. Here are developments for February 4:

General view of players during a practice session in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, February 4, 2021:

Testing times for Australian Open organisers after Covid-19 case

Melbourne health officials were getting down to the business of testing 520 tennis players and officials for Covid-19 after the infection of a quarantine hotel worker threatened the Australian Open.

Thursday's warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were cancelled after the case was announced, and those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were told to get tested and isolate until they had a result.

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said he thought the case was not a threat to the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Monday, and health officials said the testing was precautionary.

Australia to buy 10M additional doses of Pfizer vaccine

Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech , Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Brazil favelas launch bank amid economic hit of pandemic

The economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic has hit especially hard in Brazil's favelas, but the country's 10 biggest slums now have a plan to fight back: they are launching their own bank.

Dubbed the "G10 Bank," the new financial institution is set to open later this month, offering micro-loans to small business owners struggling to survive the pandemic and debit cards to slum-dwellers excluded from the traditional banking system.

Brazil has the second-highest death toll worldwide in the pandemic, after the United States, with more than 225,000 people killed.

French company to supply vaccines to UK before EU

While Britain invested millions in a little-known French vaccine startup called Valneva, the European Union was looking the other way.

Several months later, the European Union is scrambling to catch up.

Valneva's President and Chief Business Officer Franck Grimaud says the company was quickly spotted in Great Britain as an asset because of its production site in Scotland.

This led to an agreement to develop the vaccine and the company's manufacturing capacity.

The UK has ordered another 40 million doses from Valneva as the government prepares for the likelihood that repeated vaccinations will be needed to keep the virus in check.

Chicago schools, union continue talks over virus safety plan

Negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the teachers' union over virus safety protocols stretched into Wednesday evening, days after district officials threatened a lockout and teachers entertained a strike.

The fight to reopen city schools, which went remote last March, has brewed for months. The nation's third-largest district pitched a gradual return for pre-K to 8th grade with no definitive plans for high school. But the Chicago Teachers Union said the district's safety plan falls short.

Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year

Americans need to forget about snacks and drinks and inviting friends over for the big game because Covid-19 could be the unwelcome guest Sunday at Super Bowl parties.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden, warned there could be a spike in virus cases nationwide if people stage or attend traditional Super Bowl bashes next weekend.

"As much fun as it is to get together for a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that," Fauci said in an appearance on NBC's Today show.

Oxford to run trial alternating virus vaccines

Oxford University announced it will launch a medical trial alternating doses of Covid-19 vaccines created by different manufacturers, the first study of its kind.

The trial will show whether different Covid doses – those created by the Astrazeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech pharmaceutical companies – can be used interchangeably to allow greater flexibility in pressured vaccine delivery schedules.

The British government's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, said the trial would offer "greater insight" into the use of vaccines against Covid.

"Given the inevitable challenges of immunising large numbers of the population against Covid-19 and potential global supply constraints, there are definite advantages to having data that could support a more flexible immunisation programme," Van-Tam said.

Women's pro hockey league shuts down over Covid before semis

The National Women's Hockey League suspended the remainder of their 2021 "bubble" season due to new Covid-19 positives ahead of Thursday's semi-final games at Lake Placid, New York.

It marks the second year in a row the league could not decide a champion due to the virus pandemic, after last year's final between the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps was called off as a virus safety precaution.

More people vaccinated than total global cases

More people are now vaccinated against Covid-19 than have been infected by the virus that has swept the globe over the past year, a milestone on the road to ending the pandemic, based on data reported on Wednesday.

Despite the landmark data, it remains unclear how long it will take to vaccinate the world. Many of those vaccinated have received only one of two doses required.

A total of 104.9 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to University of Oxford-based Our Worldin Data and the latest data on Wednesday from the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mexico reports 1,707 more fatalities

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,707 new confirmed fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the total deaths in the country to 161,240.

Brazil registers 1,254 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has registered 56,002 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and 1,254 related deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The country has registered 9,339,420 total confirmed cases and 227,563 deaths due to the virus, the highest death toll outside the United States.

Vietnam reports 37 more infections

Vietnam has reported 37more local Covid-19 infections in a fresh outbreak, all linked to a factory in the northern province of Hai Duong, where the coronavirus was first found last week after nearly two months.

Those cases have been put under quarantine after the virus was detected and has no chance to spread further, the health ministry said.

The outbreak has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and the capital Hanoi. Vietnam has recorded 1,948 coronavirus cases in total, with 35 deaths

American Airlines warns of as many as 13,000 layoffs

American Airlines will notify 13,000 workers that they could be laid off due the prolonged industry downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the carrier has said.

The airline expects to fly at least 45 percent less in the first quarter, American's executives said in a letter to employees, extending the industry slump as expectations for a travel recovery are delayed due to the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

Colombia's vaccine plan may face delays: president

Colombia's plan to vaccinate over 35 million people against the coronavirus this year could face delays, President Ivan Duque has said, even as he reiterated his confidence pharmaceutical companies will meet delivery deadlines.

The country said last week it had secured 61.5 million vaccine doses from a raft of pharmaceutical companies and via the World Health Organization-backed COVAX scheme. It plans to inoculate 70 percent of its 50 million people to reach herd immunity.

But in a midweek media briefing Duque recognised the process could face delays, including potential export limits placed on vaccines by other countries and a low uptake of shots amid circulating disinformation.

"Are there risks [to the roll-out]? Yes, without doubt risks exist," Duque said.

Canada's Ontario to reopen schools as cases drop

Canada's most populous province, Ontario, will resume in-person classes for primary and secondary students across all regions by Feb. 16, with most areas reopening on Feb. 8, the province's education ministry has said.

Schools in Toronto, nearby York and Peel will reopen last, on Feb. 16. Schools in southern Ontario, where most residents live, remained closed after the winter break amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, but some began to reopen on Monday.

New cases have dropped steadily in recent weeks.

Kuwait suspends entry for non-citizens for two weeks

Kuwait has said it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of Feb. 7 following a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state.

The cabinet decision read out at a televised press conference said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be exempt, and that all those entering the country would have to quarantine.

Kuwait on Wednesday registered 756 new Covid-19 cases to take the total to 167,410. It had seen daily infections fall below 300 late last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia has also said it would suspend entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats, and medical practitioners and their families.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies