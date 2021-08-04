Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 4.2M people and infected around 200M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 4:

A elderly woman gets her temperature checked before being inoculated against Covid-19 with Cuban vaccine Abdala in Havana, on August 2, 2021. (AFP)

August 4, Wednesday

UK study: Young people drove infection rise before school holidays

Fully-vaccinated people have an around 50 to 60 percent reduced risk of infection from the Delta coronavirus variant, including those who are asymptomatic, a large English coronavirus prevalence study found on Wednesday.

Imperial College London researchers said people who reported receiving two vaccine doses were half as likely to test positive for Covid-19, adjusting for other factors such as age, whether or not the people tested had Covid-19 symptoms.

Focusing on those who had Covid-19 symptoms, effectiveness rose to around 59 percent, according to the study, which covered a period when the Delta variant completely displaced the previously dominant Alpha variant.

The estimates, which did not break down effectiveness by vaccine, are lower than those reported by Public Health England for Pfizer and AstraZeneca's shots.

The researchers said this was not surprising or worrying, given that PHE estimates were based on those who have symptoms and get tested, while the Imperial study is designed to pick up more people.

Imperial professor Steven Riley said that 5- to 24-year-olds accounted for 50 percent of all infections, even though they are only 25 percent of the population.

Schools have now shut for summer holidays, and cases have fallen from that peak despite legal coronavirus restrictions ending on July 19.

"We've shown that prior to the recent dip, young people were driving the infections," Riley told reporters.

"These data support the idea that there is uncertainty about what might happen in September when schools return and we have increased indoor mixing, because of the patterns of infection that we saw driving the growth."

Mexico records over 650 new deaths

Mexico has reported 18,911 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 657 fatalities, bringing its total to 2,880,409 infections and 241,936 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Chile study shows variations in success of Covid vaccines

Sinovac's vaccine was 58.5 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness among millions of Chileans who received it between February and July, the Chilean health authorities said, while Pfizer's Covid-19 shot was 87.7 percent effective and AstraZeneca's was 68.7 percent effective.

The data came in the latest "real world" data published by the Chilean authorities into the effectiveness among its population of a raft of vaccines.

Chile began one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns against Covid-19 in December, having now fully vaccinated more than 60 percent of its population, predominantly with Sinovac's CoronaVac.

That vaccine was 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalisation, 89.7 percent effective in preventing admission to intensive care units and 86 percent effective in preventing deaths within the population between February and July, health official Dr Rafael Araos said in a press conference.

Brazil sees more than 1,200 new deaths

Brazil has had 32,316 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,209 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 19,985,817 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 558,432, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, however, the rolling seven-day average of Covid deaths has fallen to one-third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Australia's New South Wales reports 233 locally acquired cases

Australia's New South Wales state has reported 233 locally acquired cases of Covid-19, up from 199 a day earlier, as the state continues its battle to stamp out the latest outbreak from the highly infectious Delta strain.

Of the new cases, at least 47 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Australia's Queensland state reported 16 locally acquired cases as authorities warned a lockdown in state capital Brisbane might be extended beyond Sunday if people flout the tough restrictions.

US may offer vaccine to migrants crossing from Mexico –Washington Post

The Biden administration is preparing to offer coronavirus vaccines to migrants in US custody along the Mexico border, the Washington Post has reported.

Under the broad outlines of the new plan, the Department of Homeland Security will vaccinate the migrants soon after they cross into the United States and await processing by US Customs and Border Protection, said the Post, which cited two unnamed DHS officials.

Until now, only a limited number of migrants have received the vaccine while held in longer-term US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, the Post said.

The plan has not yet been finalised, the paper said.

Thailand reports daily record of over 20,000 infections

Thailand has reported 20,200 new coronavirus cases and 188 additional deaths, both the highest daily increases so far during the pandemic.

The new cases and fatalities brought total infections to 672,385 and deaths to 5,503, data from the Health Ministry's website showed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies