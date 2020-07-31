Fast News

The coronavirus, which caused a global pandemic, has now infected over 17.3 million people and has killed more than 675,000. Here are the latest updates for July 31:

Medical personnel administer tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a pop-up testing centre, in Sydney, Australia, July 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, July 31, 2020

Australia's Victoria reports 627 new cases

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported eight deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 627 new cases, compared with a record 723 cases and 13 deaths a day earlier.

The deaths take the state's total fatalities from the pandemic to 112, which is more than half of Australia's total death tally.

The state now has topped more than 10,000 cases, with total infections in the country at just over 17,000.

Vietnam reports 45 new virus cases

Vietnam's health ministry reported 45 new virus infections linked to a recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, marking the highest daily increase since the first cases emerged in the country in late January.

The new patients, with ages ranging from 27 to 87, are linked to four hospitals and a hotel in Danang. Total infections since the virus resurfaced have reached 93, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has registered 509 cases of the virus in total, with no deaths. The country had recorded 100 days without a locally transmission case before the reemergence of the virus.

Mexico's virus death toll rises to 46,000

Mexico's health ministry posted 639 new deaths from the virus bringing the country's toll to 46,000.

Total confirmed infections in Mexico stand at 416,179 cases, up 7,730, according to the ministry's official count.

The Mexican government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

As Cubans let guard down, coronavirus rebounds slightly

Just 10 days ago, Cuba registered zero new virus cases for the first time since the start of its outbreak, burnishing its reputation for a textbook handling of disasters like hurricanes and now the fearsome pandemic.

But top epidemiologist Francisco Duran berated Cubans in his daily briefing for letting their guard down too quickly, resulting in several new focal points of local transmission.

"People are holding different types of gatherings without taking into account distancing and often without even using a face mask," the usually mild-mannered Duran said, visibly irritated.

He reported nine new cases over the last day, after the daily count jumped as high as 37 over the past week.

Masks to be mandatory in 8 more Mississippi counties

Mississippi is continuing to see a sharp increase in reported cases of the virus, and Gov. Tate Reeves says he will put eight more counties under restrictions that include mandatory masks in public.

The restrictions are already in place in 29 of the state’s 82 counties, covering more than half of the state’s population. Those are being extended until August 17.

The eight counties that will be added Monday have seen a rapid rise in cases.

The state epidemiologist says Mississippi has “astoundingly high” numbers of people hospitalised with the virus.

US counts nearly 1,400 deaths in 24 hours



The United States counted 1,379 new deaths from the virus in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It was the third day in a row with more than 1,200 deaths, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The US has tallied a total of 151,826 deaths from the virus, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

There were also 72,238 new infections officially recorded, meaning the US has seen a total of nearly 4.5 million infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with at least 1.4 million of them having recovered.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies