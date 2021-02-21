Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.47 million people and infected over 111.6 million globally. Here are virus-related developments for February 21:

A person talks to a health worker as he waits to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, February 21, 2021

Peru suffering medical oxygen crunch amid Covid spike

Hundreds of Peruvians waited in long lines on Saturday to get medical oxygen for loved ones with Covid-19, amid a shortage of the gas in the pandemic's second wave.

In San Juan de Lurigancho, a largely poor area just northeast of the capital, more than 200 people waited in front of a new plant opened by the San Marcos parish and the municipality of Lima, which provides free medical oxygen.

People had to show a medical order and a photocopy of the patient's identity document.

There was tight police surveillance at the plant, as in almost all medical oxygen sales spots around the country.

According to the government, the demand for medical oxygen grew by 200 percent in Peru with the second wave of Covid-19, which saw infections and deaths quadruple compared to rates in December.

Texas reports 227 more confirmed deaths

The number of deaths in Texas due to the illness caused by the coronavirus increased by more than 200 on Saturday while the number of people hospitalised with the virus declined, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There were an additional 227 Covid-19 deaths, more than 4,900 new cases and 7,535 hospitalisations, a decline of 222 people hospitalised, the department reported.

Texas has had more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and more than 42,000 deaths due to Covid-19, the third highest death count in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil reports 1,212 new deaths

Brazil registered 1,212 additional Covid-19 deaths and 57,472 new confirmed cases of the virus on Saturday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The South American nation has now recorded 245,977 total coronavirus deaths and 10,139,148 confirmed cases.

WHO director-general says he has no information yet on Tanzania's measures against pandemic

The World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Sunday the organisation has yet to receive any information regarding measures Tanzania is taking to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This situation remains very concerning. I renew my call for Tanzania to start reporting Covid-19 cases and share data," Tedros said in a statement published on WHO's website.

Tedros said that in late January he had joined Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa head, in urging Tanzania to scale public health measures against Covid-19 and prepare to distribute vaccines.

"I also encouraged the sharing of data in light of reports of Covid-19 cases among travellers," he said.

Britain to offer all adults a Covid-19 vaccine by end of July

All adults in Britain will be offered a first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday ahead of a planned announcement on the cautious reopening of the economy from lockdown.

Johnson will set out a roadmap to ease England's third national lockdown on Monday, having met a target to vaccinate 15 million Britons from higher-risk categories by mid-February.

Britain now aims to give a first dose to all over-50s by April 15, the government said, having previously indicated it wished them to receive the shot by May.

If all adults receive a dose by the end of July, it will be well ahead of a previous target that they would receive a vaccine by autumn.

After suffering the world's fifth-worst official Covid-19 death toll and a series of mishaps in its pandemic response, Johnson's government moved faster than much of the West to secure vaccine supplies, giving it a head start.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies