Global coronavirus has killed more than 2.28 million people and infected more than 105.24 million globally. Here are the developments for February 5:

In this image obtained from social media, travellers queue in terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, as the spread of Covid-19 continues, in London, Britain, on January 22, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, February 5, 2021:

Brazil registers over 1,200 deaths for third straight day

Brazil has registered 56,873 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,232 deaths, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 9,396,293 total confirmed cases and 228,795 deaths from the virus. It was the third day in a row Brazil reported over 1,200 coronavirus deaths.

Mexico reports 1,682 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,682 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total in the country to 162,922.

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to authorise Covid vaccine

US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson has filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting emergency use authorisation for its single-dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

"Today's submission for Emergency Use Authorization of our investigational single-shot Covid-19 vaccine is a pivotal step toward reducing the burden of disease for people globally and putting an end to the pandemic," Dr. Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the Executive Committee and chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement.

"Upon authorization of our investigational Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, we are ready to begin shipping," said Stoffels.

While Pfizer and Moderna require two doses of their vaccines to be effective, Johnson & Johnson's only requires one dose.

According to the company, the new vaccine can remain stable for two years at -4°F (-20°C), at least three months of which can be stored in most standard refrigerators at temperatures of 36°F–46°F (2°-8°C).

UK starts mandatory hotel quarantine from Feb 15

UK residents returning from countries on the government's red list will have to remain in quarantine at hotels from February 15.

Self-isolation for residents and nationals coming back to the UK from all countries in South America and southern Africa, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates will be mandatory for 10 days.

The returning passengers will be placed in government-approved hotels and they will pay the cost of the stay out of their own pockets.

The new policy, first announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month, aims to stem the flow of new variants in the country, which has already suffered the worst death toll in Europe.

More than 7,000 people died of the coronavirus in UK within the past week, including 915 fatalities announced Thursday.

The total death toll in the country stands at 110,250.

