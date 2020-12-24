Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 79 million people globally and claimed over 1.7 million lives. Here are the updates for December 24.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past Christmas trees, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine on December 8, 2020 (Reuters)

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Ukraine passes 1 million coronavirus cases

A total of 1.001 million coronavirus cases have been registered in Ukraine.

Ukrainian health minister Maksym Stepanov said that 631,435 people recovered and 17,395 died from the virus.

Israel announces third nationwide lockdown

Israel has announced that it will impose a nationwide lockdown from next week, its third of the Covid-19 pandemic, just days after it began vaccinations against the virus.

Israelis will be barred from travelling more than one kilometre (1,000 yards or so) from their homes and businesses will be closed except for deliveries. Exceptions will be made for those travelling for vaccinations and schools will remain partially open for some age groups.

The new lockdown comes after a sharp rebound in the infection rate since the last lockdown in September, when the per capita infection rate was among the highest in the world.



In a population of nine million, Israel has now confirmed 385,022 coronavirus cases, 3,150 of them fatal.

Taiwan cancels tourism event after virus case

Taiwan's tourism department has cancelled an annual New Year celebration at the northeastern tip of the island, after a report of the first locally transmitted Covid-19 case since April 12.

The event, to watch the sunrise on the first day of the year, was due to take place in the coastal town of Fulong.

Taiwan has so far reported a total of 777 cases - mostly imported - and seven deaths.

Aurobindo Pharma to make COVAXX's potential vaccine for India

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has said it would make and sell US-based COVAXX's vaccine candidate for supply in India and to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) under a licensing deal.

The Indian drugmaker also has non-exclusive rights to sell the shot — which is currently undergoing an early-stage trial — in certain other emerging markets, the Hyderabad-based company said in an exchange filing.

COVAXX, a unit of privately-owned United Biomedical Inc, plans to pursue mid- and late-stage trials for the vaccine candidate from early 2021 in Asia, Latin America and the United States.

New South Wales marks downward trend in new cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has maintained its steady downward trend in new infections as it battles to quash a virus cluster in the northern coastal suburbs of Sydney, the state capital.

New South Wales reported nine new local cases versus eight a day earlier, taking the total cases in the cluster to more than 100.

NSW on Wednesday slightly eased coronavirus restrictions for the Christmas period after new daily cases slowed in recent days, though around a quarter of a million people in Sydney remained under lockdown.

South Korea signs deals to secure vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen

South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen to secure coronavirus vaccines for 10 million people and 6 million, respectively, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has told a televised briefing.

The government had previously signed deals with four companies, including Janssen and Pfizer as part of a programme that will provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people.

Mexico sees 11,653 new cases, 816 deaths

Mexico has reported 11,653 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 816 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,350,079 cases and 120,311 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

One million Americans vaccinated for Covid-19

Tennessee has emerged alongside California as an epicentre of the latest Covid-19 surge even as more than 1 million Americans have been vaccinated as US political leaders sought to guard against a highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across Britain.

Tennessee averaged nearly 128 new infections per 100,000 people over the last week, the highest of any US state, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

California stood second at 111 new cases per 100,000 residents.

"Our state is ground zero for a surge in Covid-19 and we need Tennesseans to (do) their part," Governor Bill Lee said on Twitter, urging residents to wear face masks and gather only with members of their own household over Christmas.

Singapore confirms first case of new virus variant

Singapore has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom, while 11 others who were already in quarantine had returned preliminarily positive results for the new strain.

All the cases, which were imported from Europe, have been placed in 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities or isolated upon arrival, and their close contacts had been quarantined earlier.

"There is currently no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community," Singapore's Health Ministry said, referring to the new, potentially more infectious UK strain.

Singapore has been conducting viral genomic sequencing for confirmed Covid-19 cases that arrived from Europe recently.

The strain was found among 31 cases from Europe, who arrived in Singapore between November 17 and December 17 and were confirmed to have Covid-19 this month.

South Korea reports 985 new cases

South Korea has reported 985 new coronavirus cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has said.

This brings the nation's tally to 53,533, with 756 deaths.

South Korea managed to keep cases relatively low during the previous two waves of infection, but the third wave has proven far more challenging for contact tracers to contain because of its emergence in the densely populated capital region.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies