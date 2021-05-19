Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 165 million people and claimed at least 3.4 million lives. Here are all virus-related developments for May 20:

A health worker holds a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa on May 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, May 20:

UN expresses concerns over vaccine supplies for Africa

The UN Security Council has called for accelerated availability of vaccines for Africa, expressing concern the continent has received only about 2 percent of all vaccines administered globally.

A presidential statement approved by all 15 members at a council meeting Wednesday on promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa and addressing the root causes of conflict on the continent reiterated the need for “equitable access to quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable Covid-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines and vaccinations to all.”

It calls for “increased and accelerated donation of safe and effective vaccine doses from developed economies” and others with supplies to African countries in need, especially through the World Health Organization’s ACT-Accelerator program, which includes the COVAX facility to buy and deliver vaccines for the world’s poorest countries.

Brazil records over 2,600 new deaths

Brazil has recorded 79,219 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 2,641 new deaths, Health Ministry figures showed.

Brazil has now registered 15.8 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 441,691, according to ministry data.

UK plans to roll out vaccines to all over-18s in June

Britain's vaccine rollout could reach those in their early-20s in the first weeks of next month, with hopes that all those over age 18 could be offered jabs in June, the Telegraph has reported.

The programme will move to those aged 30 and over next week in the UK, while extra supplies are being sent to areas worst hit by the Indian variant, the report added.

Mexico to reopen classrooms in capital as pandemic eases

Schoolchildren will return to classrooms in the Mexican capital next month, authorities have said in the latest easing of pandemic restrictions following a steady decline in new cases.

Face-to-face classes have been suspended since March 2020 across most of Mexico, which has one of the highest death tolls in the world.

Mexico City's 1.5 million schoolchildren will return to classrooms from June 7 on a voluntary basis, said Luis Humberto Fernandez, an educational authority official in the capital.

Zimbabwe reports first cases of variant from India



Zimbabwe has detected the first cases of the new variant that emerged in India, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Wednesday, adding that all travellers from the Asian nation would be required to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Chiwenga, who also doubles as Zimbabwe's health minister, said in a statement the cases had been detected among a group of people in the central town of Kwekwe after a student returned from India on April 29.

"People travelling from or transiting from India will be subject to mandatory quarantine at a designated quarantine centre and at their own cost," Chiwenga said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies