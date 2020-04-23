Fast News

With more than 2.62 million confirmed cases, the coronavirus death toll neared 183,000 globally as of 0045GMT, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Here are the updates for April 23:

In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Asian American leaders in Massachusetts condemn what they say is racism, fear-mongering and misinformation aimed at Asian communities amid the coronavirus pandemic that originated in China. (AP Archive)

Thursday, April 23

Pandemic is fast becoming 'human rights crisis' – UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the coronavirus pandemic is “a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis”.

The UN chief said in a video message that there is discrimination in the delivery of public services to tackle Covid-19 and there are “structural inequalities that impede access to them”.

Guterres said the pandemic has also seen “disproportionate effects on certain communities, the rise of hate speech, the targeting of vulnerable groups, and the risks of heavy-handed security responses undermining the health response”.

He warned that with “rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a push back against human rights in some countries, the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic”.

Thailand reports 13 new cases, one new death

Thailand reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and one more death, a 78-year-old woman who had other health complications. Of the new cases, five were linked to previous cases and five had no known links.

Three other new cases were reported from the southern island of Phuket where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because the infection rate there is severe, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,839 cases and 50 fatalities, while 2,430 patients have recovered and gone home.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046 – RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.

The reported death toll rose by 215 to 5,094, the tally showed.

14 more crew members on Italian cruise ship test positive

Japanese officials said that 14 more crew members on an Italian-operated cruise ship docked in southern Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total of the on-board outbreak to 48.

The Costa Atlantica, with 623 crew members and no passengers, has been docked in Nagasaki since late January for repairs and maintenance by the Mitsubishi Heavy Industry.

As infections in Japan continue to spread nationwide, the outbreak on the cruise ship has raised concerns about testing and hospital capacity in Nagasaki. All of Japan is now under a coronavirus state of emergency.

Trump suspends immigration to US

US President Donald Trump has announced he had signed an order partially suspending immigration to the US, arguing the drastic measure would protect jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

"In order to protect our great American workers, I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the US. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," he told a press conference.

The suspension hits people applying for permanent residency, or green cards. Seasonal workers, such as immigrants vital to US farm labour, are still allowed to enter.

Ten more infections reported in China

Mainland China reported 10 new coronavirus cases as of the end of April 22, down from 30 a day earlier as the number of so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas declined, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission said six of the new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday were imported, down from 23 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected but do not show symptoms, also declined to 27 from 42 a day earlier.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases for mainland China now stands at 82,798. No new Covid-19 deaths were reported, leaving the toll unchanged at 4,632

Mexico coronavirus cases top 10,000

Mexico has reported that it now has over 10,000 cases of coronavirus, the fifth-highest tally in Latin America, as containment measures and rock-bottom crude prices wreak economic havoc on the oil-producing country.

Mexico has so far registered 970 coronavirus deaths and10,544 confirmed infections.

The first confirmed infection was reported on February 28 and it took 32 days to reach 1,000. Barely two weeks later, it hit 5,000 cases, according to a Reuters tally. It took just another nine days to double to 10,000 cases.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has frequently expressed optimism that Mexicans will overcome the outbreak, arguing that tight-knit families offer the best protection, even as he has balked at more aggressive stimulus measures to help both businesses and individuals.

Mexico's economy, Latin America's second biggest and already ailing before the outbreak, is expected to contract by as much as 10 percent this year.

Panama reports 171 new cases

Panama posted 171 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to nearly 5,000 infected persons, the health ministry said.

Officials also confirmed three more deaths stemming from the 4,992 confirmed cases, raising Panama's death toll to 144.

Bahrain extends closure measures

Bahrain extended the closure measures it took to limit the spread of coronavirus for two additional weeks which set to start from April 23 until May 7, state news agency has reported.

Those measures include closing all cinemas, sports centres, gyms, salons and restricting restaurants operations to food delivery and takeaway only, among other measures. Bahrain has so far registered 2,009 cases and seven deaths.

Global air traffic could drop by up to 1.2 billion passengers

International air passenger traffic could drop by as many as 1.2 billion travellers, or two-thirds, by September 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on demand, the UN aviation agency has said in a statement, citing projections.

The International Civil Aviation Organization estimates that international capacity could drop by as much as two-thirds from previous forecasts for the first three quarters of 2020.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies