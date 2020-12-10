Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 68.9 million people and claimed at least 1.5 million lives globally. Here are updates for December 10:

Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine Covid-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020 (Reuters)

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

'Vaccine nationalism'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that “vaccine nationalism” is moving “at full speed.”

He says that is leaving people in developing nations around the world watching preparations for the rollout of inoculations against the coronavirus in some rich countries and wondering if and when they will be vaccinated.

Guterres repeatedly called for vaccines to be treated as “a global public good” available to everyone on the planet, and appealed Wednesday for $4.2 billion in the next two months for a World Health Organization program to buy and deliver virus vaccines for the world’s poorest people.

Guterres says that “what we’re seeing today is an enormous effort by several countries in order to ensure vaccines for their own populations.”

US reports more than 3,000 cases

The United States has crossed an ominous new threshold of 3,000 lives lost to Covid-19 in a single day while public health officials stepped up preparations for a vaccine campaign of historic scope ahead of imminent regulatory approval.

Steady movement toward a vaccine rollout on the eve of a critical review by leading US medical experts comes as Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations surged alarmingly higher, straining healthcare systems in some pandemic hot spots to the breaking point.

The number of patients hospitalised nationwide grew to a new all-time high of 105,805, up 18% over the previous two weeks.

With close to 16 million cases and 300,000 fatalities, the US has been the country worst-affected by Covid-19.

China reports 12 new cases

Mainland China has reported 12 new Covid-19 cases, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 11 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The commission said one locally transmitted case was reported in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to five from one a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,673, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

South Korea sees spike

South Korea has reported 682 new coronavirus cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The daily tally continued to inch closer to 700, a level not seen in nine months, despite stricter social distancing rules.

Mexico's cases bordering 12,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 11,974 new Covid-19 cases and 781 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,205,229 cases and 111,655 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies