The virus has killed more than 74,000 people and has spread to 209 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 7:

A mural in Los Angeles, California delivers a simple message, "Stay home, life is beautiful" on April 6, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Mexico reports 296 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 2,493

Mexico has registered 296 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 2,439 cases and 125 deaths, the health ministry said in a press conference on Monday.

Panama reports 112 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 2,100

Panama has registered 112 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 2,100 confirmed cases and 55 deaths, the health ministry said on Monday.

Colombia coronavirus quarantine extended until April 27

Colombia will extend a nationwide quarantine meant to stem the transmission of coronavirus until April 27, President Ivan Duque said.

The lockdown was originally set to last 19 days, ending at midnight on April 13, but while measures have so far been positive, the government has decided to extend the lockdown, Duque said in a tweet, after announcing the extension during a live television broadcast.

More than 1,500 people have been confirmed infected with Covid-19 in the Andean country and 46 have died.

Morocco makes face masks compulsory due to coronavirus

Morocco made wearing face masks mandatory starting on Tuesday for anyone allowed to go out during the coronavirus outbreak, the government said.

The masks will be sold at a subsidised price of $0.08 per unit.

Those who fail to comply face prison sentences of up to three months and a fine of up to $130, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Morocco plans to increase its daily mask production capacity to near 6 million next week from 3.3 million currently, Industry Ministry spokesman Taoufiq Moucharraf told Reuters.

Textile factories across the country have been encouraged to produce face masks, he said. Morocco, which has imposed a month-long lockdown, confirmed as of Monday 1,120 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths.

Trump saddened to hear British PM in intensive care

US President Donald Trump on Monday sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying Americans were praying for him after he was admitted to intensive care with worsening Covid-19 symptoms.

"I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson," Trump said at a press conference.

"We're very saddened to hear he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago. Americans are all praying for his recovery."

Trump said that Washington had offered to provide medical assistance if needed.

"We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris' doctors and we'll see what is going to take place. But they are ready to go," he said.

Trump and Johnson have a close relationship, sharing a similar nationalist message of cracking down on immigration and seeking bilateral, rather than regional trade deals.

UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks Thursday

The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday.

Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralysed the council, including between China and the United States, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Meeting confirmed for Thursday," one diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity. It was to be held behind closed doors at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT).

It 's not yet clear what form the meeting will take, or what could be accomplished: will the member nations show unity in the fact of a global crisis and a willingness to cooperate, or proceed with a settling of scores?

