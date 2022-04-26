Fast News

The debate on the reform is rare and controversial, but has been revived by Russia's attack on Ukraine and directly targets the US, China, Russia, France and the UK.

Around sixty countries have joined Liechtenstein in co-sponsoring the reform, including the United States. (Reuters Archive)

The 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly are set to vote on a resolution that would require the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify their use of the veto in future.

The measure, which will be discussed on Tuesday, will "create a new procedure," said Liechtenstein's ambassador Christian Wenaweser, who insisted the proposal is "not against anyone."

Discussions of veto reform are rare and controversial, but have been revived by Russia's attack on Ukraine and directly target the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom, who are the only holders of the veto right.

First proposed more than two years ago, the measure provides for the General Assembly to be convened within 10 working days after a permanent member uses a veto "to hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast," according to the text.

Around sixty countries have joined Liechtenstein in co-sponsoring the reform, including the United States – a rapid rally of support that caused widespread surprise at the UN.

From the United States' perspective, it is clear Russia has abused its right of veto for two decades and the proposed text is intended to remedy this.

'To promote multilateralism'

Critics call the measure, introduced by Liechtenstein, a "simple procedural reform." But it is not yet clear if the reform would push the five permanent members to use the veto less.

It could create even more vetoes as permanent members propose controversial texts they know their rivals will to veto only to force them to justify their stance publicly.

Wenaweser said the text aimed to "promote the role of United Nations, to promote multilateralism and to promote the voice of all of us who are not veto holders and who are not on the Security Council on matters of international peace and security."

The text is non-binding, and nothing prevents a country that has used its veto from declining to explain its actions to the General Assembly.

But its application "will shed light" on the use of the veto right and on the "blockages" within the Security Council, said one ambassador, on condition of anonymity.

Among the co-sponsors of the resolution, in addition to Ukraine, are both Japan and Germany, which are hoping to become permanent members in a potentially enlarged Security Council.

Britain and France will vote for the reform, even though they abstained from co-sponsoring it. Neither Russia nor China were among the sponsors of the text, either.

But neither Brazil nor India, two other potential candidates for a permanent position on the Council, are on the list of co-sponsors.

