The novel coronavirus has killed at least 423,082 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking meters. Here are the latest updates for June 12:

UN warns coronavirus may push millions of children into underage labour

The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of children at risk of being pushed into underage labour, reversing two decades of work to combat the practice and potentially marking the first rise in child labour since 2000, the United Nations warned.

As the pandemic pummels the global economy, pushing millions of people into poverty, families may be under pressure to put their children to work for survival, the UN said, marking the World Day Against Child Labour.

UK economy shrank by colossal 20.4 percent in April

The British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4 percent in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown, official figures showed.

A large decline had been expected given that much of the economy was shuttered as part of the lockdown, which was put in place on March 23.

Following on from March's 5.8 percent decline, the UK economy has contracted by around a quarter in just two months.

Thailand reports four new cases

Thailand reported four new virus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed infections to 3,129, of which 58 were fatalities.

The four new cases were Thai nationals returning from India who were in quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

There have been 2,987 patients who have recovered.

South Korea sees a resurgence in Seoul

South Korea is reporting 56 new cases as the country continues to see a resurgence of the virus concentrated in the capital area.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 12,003 cases and 277 deaths. It says 10,699 people have so far been released from hospitals after recovery, but 1,057 others remain in treatment.

Turkish Airlines set to restart flying to US, Far East

After suspending flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines will resume flying to the US and Far East next week, the company's CEO said.

Set to be operated three times a week, flights to Chicago and Washington will restart on June 19, to Miami on June 22 and Los Angles on June 24, Bilal Eksi said on Twitter.

The flag carrier's first Far East flight will be to Shanghai on June 19 after a halt of more than four months.

Germany's cases rise by 258

The number of cases in Germany increased by 258 to 185,674, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by eight to 8,763, the tally showed.

South Korea to extend intensive prevention, sanitation guidelines

South Korea will indefinitely extend intensive prevention and sanitation guidelines until the daily new cases of the virus drops to single digits, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said.

The announcement comes as new cases have persisted in the mid-double digits daily, after a series of new clusters in the capital Seoul area.

Brazil deaths top 40,000

Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry.

Brazil recorded 1,239 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking it to more than 40,900 – currently the third-highest death toll in the world, although it is likely to overtake Britain on Friday.

Mexico posts nearly 4,800 new cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,790 new infections along with 587 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 133,974 cases and 15,944 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the official count.

Turkey to send medical aid to Venezuela

Turkey signed an agreement to send medical supplies to Venezuela as part of efforts against the coronavirus.

An agreement to grant protective equipment and mechanical ventilators was signed in the capital Ankara by Deputy Health Minister Emine Alp Mese and Venezuelan Ambassador Jose Gregorio Bracho Reyes.

Turkey has helped at least 125 countries with humanitarian aid during the outbreak, including the US, UK, Italy and Spain.

China reports 7 new cases

Mainland China reported seven new confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that six of the new confirmed patients reported were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,064, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

170 police officers die of virus in Peru

At least 170 police officers in Peru have died after contracting the virus while enforcing the South American nation's pandemic lockdown.

Almost 10,000 officers have been infected with the disease as they enforced social distancing measures during Peru's 12 weeks of stay-at-home orders.

Peru is the second worst-hit country in Latin America after Brazil, with more than 208,000 cases and 6,000 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies