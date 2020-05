Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 5.6 million people, with over 351,000 deaths. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 27:

A man wearing a face mask walks by a social distance sign in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020. (Reuters)

China reports one new case

China reported one new confirmed case in the mainland as of end of May 26, up from seven a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

It also reported 28 new asymptomatic cases, patients who are infected but do not show symptoms, versus 29 a day earlier.

The new confirmed case was an imported one.

The seven reported a day earlier were also all imported.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,993.

The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634

Mexico daily figures sees biggest jump yet for the country

Mexico registered 501 new deaths, its biggest single-day increase in fatalities yet, as the jump in new cases also set a record.

The country's totals now stand at 74,560 cases of coronavirus and 8,134 deaths, health authorities told a press conference.

Under-fire Nicaragua reports significant rise in cases

Nicaragua, criticised by its Central American neighbours for doing little to halt the spread, reported a significant rise in deaths and infections.

The health ministry reported 480 new infections and 18 deaths in the week since May 19.

The previous week it reported 279 new cases.

The Washington-based Pan American Health Organization projected a "sharp increase" in the number of infections in Nicaragua and complained of a lack of official data on the virus' spread in the country.

Nicaragua's health ministry provides only weekly, and not daily, updates on the coronavirus.

The Secretary General of Nicaragua's health ministry, Carlos Saenz, said Nicaragua now has a total of 759 infections with 35 deaths.

A prominent Nicaraguan NGO, Citizen Observatory, said the government is hiding the real extent of the crisis.

Biden calls Trump 'absolute fool' for not wearing face mask

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called his Republican rival Donald Trump an "absolute fool" for not wearing a mask at a series of recent public events, saying his lack of leadership on the issue is "costing peoples' lives."

The decision whether to wear a face mask in public has emerged as a national political battle, and the two presidential candidates have adopted very different approaches.

Biden's decision to wear a mask outdoors on Memorial Day at his first public event since March caught the attention of Trump, who retweeted an image of Biden at the event accompanied by a comment: "This might help explain why Trump doesn't like to wear a mask in public."

The president has resisted wearing masks in front of cameras at series of public events, including on Memorial Day.

"He’s a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way. Every leading doc in the world says you should be wearing a mask in a crowd," Biden said in a taped interview with CNN.

Biden called Trump's behavior "macho stuff" and falsely masculine actions that were costing people's lives.

Aid projects in Yemen “reaching a breaking point”

The UN food agency is warning that humanitarian aid projects in war-torn Yemen are “reaching a breaking point” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Food Program said Tuesday that it needs $870 million to provide badly needed assistance to millions of Yemenis over the next six months. International donors had slashed funding earlier this year in response to obstruction by the Houthi rebels, leaving a major shortfall.

The appeal comes as Yemen’s devastated health system struggles to contain the virus.

Although the internationally recognised government has reported just 249 infections and 49 deaths, the number of people dying with Covid-19 symptoms has dramatically spiked across the country, indicating a much larger outbreak.

WFP says it expects the coronavirus to push “many more children in Yemen into acute malnutrition.”

ICUs in Chile nearly at full capacity

Chilean authorities say intensive care units in the country’s hospitals are nearly at capacity amid a flood of coronavirus patients, and some doctors report they are having to make wrenching choices over which patients should get available beds.

Health officials said Tuesday that 95% of the country’s 2,400 ICU beds are occupied, even after a doubling of capacity from the levels in March. They announced plans to add 400 more critical care beds in the coming days.

The nation of 18 million people has the third most coronavirus cases in the region, after Brazil and Peru.

An average of 4,000 new infections are being reported daily. About 15% of the cases require hospitalisation.

Germany reaches deal to extend restrictions

The German government says it has reached an agreement with the country’s 16 states to extend pandemic-related restrictions on interpersonal contact until June 29.

The question of whether to replace the current blanket rules with much looser restrictions targeting specific areas — such as public transport — has caused friction between federal and state governments in recent days.

In a statement late Tuesday, the federal government said states could let up to 10 people gather in public places, even if they belong to more than two households, which is the current limit.

Officials said the decision to relax restrictions a month ago hadn’t led to a rise in coronavirus cases, meaning further steps were justified.

Large outbreak in Washington state's Yakina County

The state of Washington is implementing safety recommendations to battle a large outbreak in an agricultural county in the central part of the state.

Yakima County, a major food producer, has recorded nearly 3,000 cases among its 250,000 residents, and infections have moved into its massive farm and food processing sector.

Officials said Tuesday that many cases are showing up on farms, in meat plants and fruit and vegetable processing warehouses, where many workers are immigrants.

The big increase in the county came as other parts of Washington are reporting shrinking numbers.

Brazil total coronavirus death toll reaches 24,512

Brazil deaths by Covid-19 reached 24,512, with 1,039 new deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of infections in Brazil rose to 391,222, with16,324 new cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies