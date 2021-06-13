Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 3.8 million people and infected over 176 million globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for June 13:

Sunday, June 13

China reports 34 new cases

Mainland China reported 34 new Covid-19 cases on June 12, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions, compared with eight the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 18 new asymptomatic infections, versus 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 91,428, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

UNICEF calls on G7 to commit to vaccine equality

Rich nations must do more than just donate surplus vaccines if they hope to end the pandemic, and G7 leaders should deliver detailed plans when they end their summit in Cornwall.

Public health experts and humanitarian groups that are calling for money, increased production and logistical support to help developing countries where the virus is still raging.

"What we don't want is for there to be lots of grand statements and commitments not backed up by detailed plans and not backed up by timelines," Lily Caprani, head of vaccines advocacy for UNICEF said.

The appeal came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped leaders of the Group of Seven major industrialised nations will agree to provide at least 1 billion vaccine doses for poorer countries.

Eight Venezuela players test positive for Covid-19

Eight Venezuela soccer players in Brazil for the Copa America have tested positive for Covid-19, health officials have said, a day before they meet the hosts in the tournament's opening game.

The "members of the delegation include players and members of the backroom staff," said a statement from the Health Secretariat in Brasilia, where Sunday's game will take place.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) made the diagnosis on Friday and informed local health authorities.

"All are asymptomatic, isolated in individual rooms, and are being monitored by the CONMEBOL team and local health officials," the statement added.

CONMEBOL said that in total 13 members of the Venezuela delegation tested positive. Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Quiroga put the number at 12.

Venezuela said it was 11 and announced it was calling up an additional 16 players to join the squad for the month-long tournament.

Brazil president fined for not wearing mask

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has led a throng of motorcyclist supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo and got hit with a fine for failure to wear a mask.

Sao Paulo’s state government press office said a fine — equivalent to about $110 — would be imposed for violation of a rule that has required masks in public places since May 2020.

Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus last year, also was fined for failure to wear a mask during a rally with supporters in May in the northeastern state of Maranhao.

The conservative president waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later spoke from atop a sound truck to helmeted but largely maskless backers. They cheered and chanted while he insisted that masks were useless for those already vaccinated — an assertion disputed by most public health experts.

Vaccines are designed chiefly to protect recipients from getting sick, not necessarily from being infected. While studies show many vaccines reduce viral load and likely spread, not all varieties have been fully studied.

Less than 12% of Brazil’s population has received both doses of a vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

