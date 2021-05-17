Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 163 million people and claimed at least 3.3 million lives. Here are all virus-related developments for May 17:

Airport workers spray the cargo of Covax Covid-19 vaccines on arrival in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday May 8, 2021. (AP Archive)

Monday, May 17:

UNICEF: Rich countries can afford to fill Covax shortfall

Countries belonging to the G7 and the European Union can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own goals, UNICEF said Monday.

The world's seven richest states and the EU could help close the world's vaccine gap by sharing just 20 percent of their June, July and August stocks with the COVAX jab scheme for poorer nations.

The head of UNICEF asked G7 countries to donate supplies to the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme as an emergency measure to address a severe shortfall caused by disruption to Indian vaccine exports.

India has curbed exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by its Serum Institute, which had been pledged to COVAX, to be used by the country as it battles a massive second wave of infections.

UNICEF, which is in charge of supplying vaccines through COVAX, estimates the supply short fall at 140 million doses by the end of May and about 190 million by the end of June.

Australian cricketers land in Sydney after fleeing virus-hit India

Australian cricketers arrived back in Sydney on a charter flight, more than a week after fleeing virus-stricken India for the Maldives, local media reported.

Cricket authorities had been rushing to evacuate players and support staff after the lucrative Indian Premier League was suspended earlier this month as coronavirus cases surged in the country.

French hope bad weather won't rain off virus reopening

With vaccinations accelerating and infections down, the French are looking forward to the loosening of many coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, although outdoor lunches at restaurants risk being rained off.

Groups of up to six will be able to eat together as restaurant terraces open at 50-percent capacity, joining museums, theatres and cinemas, while the curfew will be pushed back from 7 to 9:00 pm.

It is the latest step in a gradual reopening plan that began with allowing inter-regional travel from the start of May.

"Resuming social contact is one of the factors in public wellbeing," public health chief Jerome Salomon told the JDD Sunday newspaper.

UK restrictions eased despite variant concerns

Most of the UK takes a major step towards normality on Monday as restrictions are eased, despite concerns over the spread of a more transmissible variant of the disease.

Across England, Wales and most of Scotland, indoor hospitality in pubs, restaurants and cafés returns and cinemas, museums and sports venues are to open their doors for the first time in months.

India reports 281,386 new daily infections

India reported 281,386 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,106.

The South Asian nation's total case load is 24.97 million with the death toll at 274,390, health ministry data showed.

Germany's confirmed virus cases rise by 5,412 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 5,412 to 3,598,846, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 64 to 86,160, the tally showed.

Thailand reports daily record of virus cases, including prison clusters

Thailand reported a daily record of 9,635 new cases, including 6,853 infections among prisoners from jail clusters, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a third wave of infections.

The combined cases bring the country's total infections to 111,082.

Thailand's virus task force also recorded 25 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 614 since the pandemic started last year.

Brazil's death toll tops 435,000



Brazil has recorded 40,941 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 1,036 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has now registered 15.63 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 435,751, according to ministry data.

Mexico reports over 1,200 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 1,233 new confirmed cases in the country and 53 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,381,923 infections and 220,437 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Saudi Arabia easing restrictions on vaccinated people

Saudi Arabia has announced that foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated.

Visitors from 20 other countries — including the United States, India, Britain, Germany, France and the United Arab Emirates — remain banned from entering the kingdom, however, under measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Algeria reopening border after year-long closure

Algeria has announced it plans to resume international flights from June 1 following a more than year-long closure of its borders to curb the spread of the virus.

"The council of ministers approved proposals for a partial reopening of Algeria's land and air borders at the start of June," the presidency said in a statement after a cabinet meeting.

It said the opening would start with "a plan for five daily flights from and to Algiers, Constantine and Oran airports" from June 1.

Algeria has kept its borders closed since March 17, 2020. It had organised flights home for its nationals abroad although they were also suspended earlier this year.

