Covid-19 has infected more than 253M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 13:

Saturday, November 13, 2021

US appeals court affirms hold on Biden's vaccine mandate

A US appeals court has upheld its decision to put on hold an order by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 or more workers which would require Covid-19 vaccines from their employees, rejecting a challenge by his administration.

A three-member panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans affirmed its ruling despite the Biden administration's position that halting implementation of the vaccine mandate could lead to dozens or even hundreds of deaths.

Vaccine mandates are deeply controversial in the United States.

Supporters say they are necessary to put an end to the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic, while opponents argue they violate the US Constitution and curb individual liberty.

China records 75 new cases

China has reported 75 new cases compared with 98 a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 79 a day earlier.

The northeastern port city of Dalian in Liaoning province accounted for 40 of the new local cases.

China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, one less from a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Mainland China has 98,174 confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

German liberal FDP back stretching virus debt repayment

The leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) and the likely future finance minister have said in remarks that he was in favour of stretching the repayment period of coronavirus debt until 2058.

Christian Lindner's FDP are in talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens about forming a coalition government after an election in September narrowly won by the centre-left SPD.

The FDP and Greens are both vying for the finance ministry in the talks, which if concluded successfully would make Olaf Scholz of the SPD chancellor.

Brazil reports 267 deaths

Brazil has had 14,598 new cases and 267 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The South American country has now registered 21,939,196 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 610,491, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 14-day average of the deaths has fallen to 240, compared to the toll o f almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies