Fast News

​​Covid-19 has killed more than 4.2M people and infected around 202M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 7:

An aerial view shows the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, July 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, August 7:

Brazil reports 42,159 cases, 1,056 deaths

Brazil had 42,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,056 deaths, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 20,108,746 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 561,762, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

Australia's Victoria reports 29 local cases, highest 2021 daily jump

Australia's Victoria has reported 29 new locally acquired cases, the highest daily jump this year, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to reign in the highly infectious Delta variant.

Health authorities said that all of the new infections are linked to previously reported cases but were not in quarantine during their infectious periods.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state and home to nearly 7 million people, on Thursday night entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began, just weeks after exiting the last one.

United Airlines makes shots compulsory for US employees

United Airlines Inc has become the first US airline to require vaccinations for all domestic employees, joining a swelling list of companies mandating jabs for workers as cases rise.

Employers from Microsoft to Tyson Foods have mandated vaccines, recent moves that experts said were legal but could raise labor tensions in unionised workplaces.

On Friday evening, Frontier Airlines said all direct employees would need to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021, or provide proof of a negative test on a regular basis.

Earlier in the day, United, the No. 3 US carrier by revenues in 2019 according to government data, said its 67,000 US employees would need to show proof of inoculation for a vaccine fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Argentina partially reopens as it approaches 5 mln cases

Argentina will relax restrictions as infection and mortality rates falls, the government has announced, even as the South American nation approaches 5 million cases with more than 107,000 deaths.

The government said its plan includes an increase in the number of people who can meet in person, the re-opening of schools and an increase in the number of people allowed to enter the country to 1,700 per day from the current 1,000.

"The more we vaccinate and take care of ourselves, the more we can sustain these achievements and advance in sustained and progressive openings," President Alberto Fernandez said in a recorded TV message.

Vaccinations have increased in recent days after a surge in virus transmission last month, in the dead of the Southern Hemisphere winter when more people were tempted to socialise indoors, away from the icy winds coming up from the Antarctic.

Argentina, with population 45 million, adopted the plan after 10 consecutive weeks of lower case numbers and eight weeks of decreasing deaths.

Mexico posts 21,563 new cases, 568 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 21,563 new confirmed cases in the country and 568 fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,944,226 infections and 243,733 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca vaccine made at Baltimore plant

The US Food and Drug Administration has said certain lots of AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore facility are fit to be shipped outside the United States.

The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but US health regulators in April halted operations following a discovery that J&J's vaccine was contaminated with material used in the AstraZeneca shots.

"The agency conducted a thorough review of facility records and the results of quality testing performed by the manufacturer and reached its decision based on this review, taking into consideration the current worldwide public health emergency," FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in a statement.

Late in July, Emergent said it would resume production of J&J's vaccine at the plant following additional reviews and collaboration with the FDA and manufacturing partners.

The two-dose vaccine made in collaboration with the Oxford University is not yet authorised in the United States but has gained regulatory nods in several countries across the globe.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies