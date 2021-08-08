Fast News

​​Covid-19 has killed more than 4.2M people and infected around 202M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 8:

People wear masks around Times Square, as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, US, July 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, August 8:

US averaging 100,000 new infections a day

The outbreak in the United States has crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South.

Health officials fear that cases, hospitalisations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don’t embrace the vaccine. Nationwide, 50% of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

“Our models show that if we don’t (vaccinate people), we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our surge in early January,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said on CNN this week.

It took the US about nine months to cross 100,000 average daily cases in November before peaking at about 250,000 in early January. Cases bottomed out in June, averaging about 11,000 per day, but six weeks later the number is 107,143.

Hospitalisations and deaths are also increasing, though all are still below peaks seen early this year before vaccines became widely available. More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalised, according to the CDC, up 30% in a week and nearly four times the number in June.

Australia's Victoria reports 11 cases

Australia's second most populous state Victoria has reported 11 new locally acquired cases, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to reign in the highly infectious Delta variant.

Health authorities said that all of the new infections are linked to previously reported cases but were not in quarantine during their infectious periods.

Victoria, home to near 7 million people, entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began on Thursday night, just weeks after exiting the last one.

Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad - SPA

Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting August 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) has reported.

With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining precautionary measures.

An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to include authorised vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the report added.

Umrah, a pilgrimage to Islam's two holiest sites that is undertaken at any time of the year, was reopened in October for domestic worshippers after it was totally upon the outbreak of the pandemic.

Mexico adds more than 20,000 new infections

Mexico has registered 20,018 new confirmed cases and 515 additional fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 2,964,244 infections and 244,248 deaths, according to health ministry data released.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Brazil reports 43,033 cases, 990 deaths

Brazil had 43,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 990 deaths, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 20,151,779, cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 562,752, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

Malawi receives 302,400 vaccine doses

Malawi has received 302,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus vaccine donated by the US through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.

Health Minister Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the vaccines will be distributed at vaccination centres across the country on Monday.

“The vaccines will help in our efforts to reduce the number of people affected and fight the disease ,” Chiponda told journalists after receiving the consignment at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The vaccines were received barely one week after Malawi ran out of doses of Oxford’s AstraZeneca jab.

“The single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines will complement USAID’s efforts in partnership with Malawi’s Ministry of Health to end the global Covid-19 pandemic,” United States Embassy Charge’ d’Affaires Jeremy Neitzke said via Twitter.

Bangladesh starts special drive to vaccinate 3.2M people in 6 days

Amid alleged violations of social distancing and other health instructions, Bangladesh has started a special drive to vaccinate 3.2 million people across the country within six days without pre-registration.

This new campaign will be operated along with an ongoing regular inoculation as the nationwide lockdown continues.

Every day from 9 am to 3 pm the new vaccination campaign will be run simultaneously at 4,600 unions, 1,054 wards under municipalities, and 12 city corporations including the capital Dhaka, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 32,706 vaccinators accompanied by 48,459 volunteers are taking part in the drive.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies