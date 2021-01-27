Fast News

US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his country is ramping up deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks. Here are updates for January 27:

US Vice President Kamala Harris receives her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Judy Lai Yee Chan at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, US, January 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, January 27, 2021:

US boosting vaccine deliveries

Answering growing frustration over vaccine shortages, President Joe Biden has announced that the US is ramping up deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.

Biden, calling the push a “wartime effort,” said the administration was working to buy an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. He acknowledged that states in recent weeks have been left guessing how much vaccine they will have from one week to the next.

Shortages have been so severe that some vaccination sites around the U.S. had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people seeking their first shot.

“This is unacceptable," Biden said. "Lives are at stake.”

Mexico reports 7,165 new coronavirus cases, 1,743 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 7,165 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,743 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,778,905 cases and 152,016 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 75 new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 82 a day earlier



Mainland China has reported 75 new Covid-19 cases, down from 82 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 55 of the new cases were local infections, down from 69 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 61 from 57 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 89,272. The death toll remains at 4,636.

Cuba's coronavirus cases, death toll surge

Cuba's death toll from the coronavirus reached 200, with authorities reporting nearly as many deaths so far in January as in the six previous months combined, due to an unprecedented acceleration in infections.

While Cuba had just a tenth of the world average of daily infections per capita for much of last year, cases have surged since the government reopened borders in November and loosened restrictions on daily life.

The situation in Cuba is now much worse than at any other point during the pandemic, and edging closer to that world average.

Canada's PM: 'worrying" if EU blocks vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said it would be very worrying if the European Union blocked Canada from getting Covid-19 doses from Europe.

The EU has threatened to impose export controls on vaccines produced within its borders, and warned pharmaceutical companies that have developed coronavirus vaccines with EU aid that it must get its shots on schedule. All of Canada’s vaccines come from Europe.

Trudeau says he spoke to the chief executive of Moderna and he says it was “very clear” that the Canadian contract will be respected. Canada isn’t getting any deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine made in Europe this week, shipments are set to resume next week.

Trudeau says he will work with European allies to ensure there are not any disruptions to the Canadian supply chain.

South Africa records 680 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours



South Africa has recorded 680 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed fatalities to 41,797 – the highest on the continent, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

Mkhize said the country also detected 6,041 new Covid-19 infections in a 24-hour period, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1,423,578.

He said the coastal province of Kwa-Zulu Natal recorded the highest number of fatalities at 306 followed by 141 deaths reported in Gauteng province, which includes the capital Pretoria and Johannesburg, the country’s largest city.

Other deaths were recorded in the Western Cape Province, the country’s tourism hub, where 95 people succumbed to the virus. The remaining six provinces had just over 100 deaths in total.

Australia set for 10th day of no local Covid-19 cases



Australia is on track for a 10th day of no new local Covid-19 cases with its most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) hoping to ease coronavirus restrictions this week after controlling a fast-spreading cluster.

Australia's most populous state NSW has recorded no local cases for 10 days after low single digit numbers earlier in January.

Victoria state, which is hosting the Australia Open tennis tournament, has gone three weeks without a local case.

Other states and territories which have mostly been Covid-free, some for months, will report daily case numbers later on Wednesday, but are expected to report zero local infections.

Australia's success in curbing small outbreaks, with a total 22,000 local cases since March 2020 and 909 deaths, comes at a time when global coronavirus cases are edging towards 100 million with the death toll surpassing 2 million.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies