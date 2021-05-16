Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 163 million people and claimed at least 3.3 million lives. Here are all virus-related developments for May 16:

Sunday, May 16:

CDC recommends US schools continue using masks

Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 academic year as all students will not be fully vaccinated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The CDC in its latest guidance said all kindergarten through grade 12 schools "should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing."

The recommendation comes after the agency on Thursday said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

The CDC said masks should be worn at all times by all people in school facilities and buses, while maintaining a six foot distance between teachers and students.

Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency as Covid-19 cases surge

Trinidad and Tobago will impose a state of emergency from midnight to contain an increase in cases and related deaths, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said.

Rowley also imposed a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am local time (0100 GMT to 0900 GMT), with some exceptions to essential services including the energy sector, supermarkets, and pharmacies.

The twin island state was experiencing a third wave of the virus, Rowley said.

Seven hospitals caring for virus patients are at a critical stage of 73 percent overall occupancy, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards added.

With a population of more than 1.3 million people, Trinidad and Tobago has registered 15,375 infections, 5,214 of them active, and 265 deaths, health ministry data showed.

Health officials have cited a highly transmissible Brazilian variant, first identified in a Venezuelan migrant, as a factor in the increase in cases.

Brazil registers 67,009 new cases

Brazil recorded 67,009 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, along with 2,087 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered nearly 15.6 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll now stands at 434,715, according to ministry data.

Greece extends lockdown on Kalymnos island

Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said.

Under the lockdown imposed on May 4, residents are allowed to leave home only for workplaces that remain open, to visit the doctor or pharmacy, to walk their pets or for shopping until 6 pm (1500 GMT) at the supermarket. They can leave the island only for health reasons. The restrictions will remain in place until 6 am (0300 GMT) on May 24.

Greece formally opened to visitors on Saturday, kicking off a summer season it hopes will resurrect its tourism industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

