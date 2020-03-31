Fast News

Harsh lockdowns aimed at halting the march of the coronavirus extends worldwide as the death toll soars past 37,000 and new waves of US outbreaks pushed the nation's containment efforts to the brink. Here are the latest updates for March 31:

Workers wheel a deceased person outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center during the Covid-19 outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US on March 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

World Bank warns China growth could screech to a halt

The coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout could cause China's growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank warned.

The pandemic is causing "an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region," said Aaditya Mattoo, World Bank chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific.

Even in the best-case scenario, the region will see a sharp slowdown, with China's growth slowing to 2.3 percent from 6.1 percent in 2019, according to a report on the pandemic's impact on the region.

South Korea reports 125 new coronavirus cases, total 9,786

South Korea reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,786, the Korean Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Mexican coronavirus cases pass 1,000

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,094 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 993 the day before.

It also said 28 people had died from the virus in Mexico, up from 20 a day earlier.

Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick in infections involving travelers arriving from overseas.

Mainland China had 48 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said in a statement, up from 31 new infections a day earlier.

All of the 48 cases were imported, bringing the total number of imported cases in China to 771 as of Monday.

There was no reported new case of local infection on Monday, according to the National Health Commission.

US coronavirus death toll passes 3,000: Johns Hopkins University

The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 3,000 on Monday, according to the running tally compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, with more than 163,000 confirmed cases.

The US has recorded 3,008 deaths, according to the tally, while its 163,429 cases are by far the highest national number ahead of Italy, Spain and China.

New Zealand extends state of emergency to stop spread of Covid-19

New Zealand is extending the state of national emergency for a further seven days to help stop the spread of Covid-19, the Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initial declaration on March 25 lasted seven days and can be extended as many times as necessary.

"Extending the State of National Emergency ensures we have all the resources, support and powers we need to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our communities," Henare said.

New York greets hospital ship with cheers

New York welcomed the arrival of a gleaming 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship as a beacon of hope for the city’s desperate fight against the coronavirus pandemic, while the national death toll climbed past 3,000 on the country’s most deadly day.

People gathered on the New York and New Jersey sides of the Hudson River to cheer the US Navy ship Comfort, a converted oil tanker painted white with giant red crosses, as it sailed past the Statue of Liberty accompanied by support ships and helicopters.

The Comfort will treat non-coronavirus patients, including those who require surgery and critical care, the Navy said.

Six members of US Congress diagnosed with coronavirus

At least six members of the US Congress have announced that they have contracted the novel coronavirus, and more than 30 others are or were self-quarantining in hopes of limiting the spread of the pandemic.

Now that Congress has passed a $2.2 trillion economic relief bill and President Donald Trump has signed it into law, neither the House of Representatives nor Senate is due back in Washington until April 20 at the earliest.

Those who tested positive are: Nydia Velazquez (D), Mike Kelly (R), Joe Cunningham (D), Rand Paul (R), Mario Diaz-Balart (R), Ben McAdams (D),

Airbnb to pay out $250M to hosts to help ease coronavirus cancellation pain

Airbnb said on Monday it was allocating $250 million to help offset losses by hosts around the world whose guests have canceled bookings in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, following its announcement earlier this month that guests could get full refunds for certain reservations.

The aid, which will pay hosts 25% of their normal cancellation fees, is being offered globally except for China.

The payments to hosts apply to the cancellation of reservations with check-in dates between March 14 and May 31. Because hosts can choose different cancellation policies, some requiring a penalty payment with others allowing free cancellation up to a certain date before check-in, not all cancelled reservations will qualify for a payment.

New York governor begs for help amid 'staggering' death toll

New York's governor issued an urgent appeal for medical volunteers Monday amid a staggering number of deaths from the coronavirus, as he and health officials warned that the crisis unfolding in New York City is just a preview of what other communities across the US could soon face.

"Please come help us in New York now", Governor Andrew Cuomo said as the state's death toll climbed by more than 250 in a single day for a total of more than 1,200 victims, most of them in the city. He said an additional 1 million health care workers are needed to tackle the crisis.

"We've lost over 1,000 New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "To me, we're beyond staggering already. We've reached staggering."

Even before the governor's appeal went out, close to 80,000 former nurses, doctors and other professionals in New York were stepping up to volunteer, and a Navy hospital ship, also sent to the city after 9/11, had arrived with 1,000 beds to relieve pressure on the city's overwhelmed hospitals.

Over a million Americans tested for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said on Monday 2100 GMT that more than 1 million Americans had been tested for coronavirus and urged people to continue to follow social distancing measures through April to prevent the virus from spreading.

"Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus. This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days and this is a very vital 30 days," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He referred to the testing number as a milestone.

The comments came a day after Trump made a dramatic course reversal and announced that he would not be moving to ease the guidelines and get the economy back up and running by Easter, as he said last week he hoped to do.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies