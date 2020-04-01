Fast News

UN warns that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II as the coronavirus plagues through 202 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. Here are the latest updates for April 1:

A security guard in a mask stands at the entrance to the University of Oklahoma Mobile Emergency Rooms which were prepared to medically screen urgent and emergent patients for COVID-19. April 1, 2020. (AP)

Wednesday, March 31, 2020

US virus deaths pass 4,000

The number of people in the US who have died from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 4,000 mark, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 4,076 deaths and 189,618 cases as the US struggles to curb the outbreak.

The new mark came hours after President Donald Trump warned that the next two weeks will be “very painful" in the US in terms of deaths from the coronavirus.

China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

China’s National Health Commission reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, one day after announcing that asymptomatic cases will now be included in the official count.

The commission said all but one of the new cases was imported from abroad, while seven more deaths from the disease had been reported over the previous 24 hours.

The commission did not say if any of the new cases were asymptomatic but on Tuesday reported that, of a total of 1,541 asymptomatic cases now being isolated and monitored for symptoms, 205 had come from overseas.

As China’s domestic outbreak has largely abated, some questioned whether the country’s failure to count asymptomatic cases would lead to a resurgence of infections.

China, where the virus was first detected in December, has recorded a total of 81,554 cases of COVID-19 and 3,312 deaths from the disease.

Germany reports 5,453 new cases, 149 more deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 67,366 and 732 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert KochInstitute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

Cases rose by 5,453 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 149.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases surpass 2,000

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 2,007 with more than 150 confirmed in the last 24 hours, officials said Wednesday.

The country’s death toll jumped to 26, while 12 patients are in critical condition.

More than 80 percent of the confirmed cases had recently returned from neighbouring Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Japan to hold experts' meeting on coronavirus pandemic

Japan's government will hold a regular experts' meeting on the coronavirus pandemic to get an update on the latest developments on infections, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday.

He also said Japan was not yet at a stage to declare a state of emergency, brushing aside speculation a lockdown of Tokyo could be imminent.

Mexico registers 1,215 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday registered 1,215 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 1,094 the day before.

It also said 29 people died from the virus in Mexico, up from 28 a day earlier

US coronavirus deaths set the one-day record at 865

The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in the 24 hours until Tuesday evening, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 0030 GMT on Monday to 3,873 at 0030 GMT on Tuesday.

The United States now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country, ahead of Italy, Spain and China.

Colombia reports first coronavirus cases among indigenous people

The first two cases of the coronavirus were confirmed among Colombia's indigenous people, local authorities said, fanning fears that the highly contagious disease could decimate vulnerable tribal communities.

The cases were found in two people from the Yukpa group who live in dire poverty in a cluster of makeshift shelters and tents in the northern border city of Cucuta, according to the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC), the country's leading indigenous authority.

Health experts said they fear the coronavirus could spread rapidly among tribes who have little immunity to diseases common in the general population.

White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from the virus

The White House on Tuesday projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the US from the coronavirus pandemic if current social distancing guidelines are maintained. President Donald Trump called American efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus "a matter of life and death", and urged the public to heed his administration's social distancing guidelines.

Trump called on Americans to brace themselves for a "rough two-week period", but predicted the country would soon see a "light at the end of the tunnel", of the global catastrophe that has killed more than 3,500 Americans and infected 170,000 more.

"I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," Trump said.

"We're going to go through a very tough two weeks."

US death toll eclipses China's as reinforcements head to NYC

The US death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 3,600 Tuesday, eclipsing China's official count, as hard-hit New York City rushed to bring in more medical professionals and ambulances and parked refrigerated morgue trucks on the streets to collect the dead.

The crisis hit close to home for Governor Andrew Cuomo, who reported teary-eyed that his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, was infected.

The governor pronounced the disaster unlike any other the city has weathered: "This is ongoing and the duration itself is debilitating and exhausting and depressing."

13-year-old UK boy dies after contracting Covid-19

A 13-year-old British boy has died days after testing positive for Covid-19, hospital officials and his family said on Tuesday, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses.

The boy, who died Monday, is believed to be Britain's youngest confirmed death in the coronavirus pandemic.

A 12-year-old girl, whose death was confirmed earlier on Tuesday in Belgium, is thought to be Europe's youngest victim.

