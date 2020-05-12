Fast News

The global pandemic has killed more than 286,000 people and infected over 4.2 million even as countries are slowly lifting restrictions. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 12:

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past closed stores, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Manhattan, New York city, New York, US, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar (Reuters)

US deaths cross 80,000 as virus hits White House

US coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters and Johns Hopkins University tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures.

Deaths in the United States, the epicentre of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day since mid-April despite efforts to slow the outbreak.

The death toll is higher than any fatalities from the seasonal flu going back to 1967 and represents more US deaths than during the first eight years of the AIDS epidemic, from 1981 to 1988.

Total coronavirus cases in the United States have exceeded 1.3 million with infections rising in such states as Mississippi, Minnesota and Nebraska, highlighting the risk of a new wave of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Brazil records 5,632 new cases, 396 deaths

Brazil registered 5,632 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 396 deaths from the disease, according to the Health Ministry.

The country has now registered a total of 168,331 confirmed cases of the virus and 11,519 deaths.

Reporting of coronavirus cases from state health authorities to the ministry tends to slow over the weekend

Trump says may limit contact with Pence over virus scare

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Mike Pence has tested negative for coronavirus but he may limit his contact with the vice president for the moment.

Trump also suggested that Pence was in quarantine after his press secretary tested positive, though he did not say it outright.

"I would say that he and I will be talking about that," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked if he was considering limiting contacts with Pence.

Tesla CEO restarts California factory amid lockdown

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Monday that the company has restarted its California factory, a move that defied local government orders involving measures to contain the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Musk practically dared authorities to arrest him, writing that he would be on the assembly line and if anyone is taken into custody, it should be him.

State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.

