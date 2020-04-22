Fast News

The global number of deaths reached 177,293, while the number of people who recovered stands at 688,639. Here are the updates for April 22:

Medical workers transport a patient outside of a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 21, 2020 in the Borough Park neighbourhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)

Wednesday, April 22

US coronavirus deaths top 45,000

US coronavirus deaths topped 45,000 on Tuesday doubling in a little over a week as cases climbed to over 800,000, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, almost four times as many as Spain, the country with the second-highest number. Globally, cases topped 2.5 million on Tuesday, with North America accounting for one-third of all cases.

Deaths increased by more than 2,600 on Tuesday alone with a few states yet to report.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan each reported their highest single-day coronavirus-related death tolls on Tuesday - over 800 between the three states. New York state, the epicenter of the US outbreak, reported 481 new deaths.

Coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States hit a peak of 2,806 on April 15, the deadliest single day of the epidemic.

US cases were at 809,000, up 23,000.

China sees 30 new cases

Mainland China reported on Wednesday 30 new coronavirus cases, 23 of which were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, up from 11 a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement the number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, also rose to 42 from 37 a day earlier.

A total of 82,788 coronavirus cases have been reported to date in mainland China, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,632.

Mexico's surpass 9,000

Mexico registered a jump of more than 700 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, to reach a total of 9,501 cases, health ministry officials told reporters at a regular briefing.

Reported deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus stand at 857, or 145 more than the previous day.

US Senate approves new $480B pandemic relief plan

The US Senate on Tuesday approved a bipartisan, $480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the coronavirus crisis.

The measure, which passed by unanimous consent after more than a week of negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House, now heads to the House of Representatives where a vote could occur as early as Thursday.

The effort is the government's latest massive cash injection to prop up a collapsing economy amid struggles to contain a pandemic that has killed 43,000 Americans and left some 22 million people jobless.

Turkey evacuates over 2,000 expats

Turkey has so far evacuated 2,043 citizens from all over the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Turkey decided to bring back nearly 25,000 citizens before the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

A specially arranged Turkish Airlines flight left London and arrived in Istanbul in the evening.

Following health checks, 349 citizens were sent to Kocaeli province to be quarantined at a student dormitory.

Meanwhile, Turkey also brought home 750 Turkish citizens from Germany.

After one of the flights arrived in Kayseri province, 232 citizens were transferred to Nigde province to be quarantined at a dormitory.

Another 285 expats were brought back to the capital Ankara and sent to a student dormitory in Yozgat province f or quarantine.

Others also arrived in Sivas province and were placed under quarantine following a medical checkup at the airport.

As part of the same measures, the country also brought back 107 Turkish students from the Czech Republic. A Turkish Airlines flight carrying them arrived in Ankara.

The students were transferred to Karabuk province for quarantine.

In addition, 89 Turkish citizens in Romania were brought to the capital Ankara. After health checks, they were sent to Duzce province for quarantine.

Also, 125 expats were brought back to Bingol province from Hungary and sent to a student dormitory for quarantine.

The citizens thanked President Erdogan, Vice President Fuat Oktay and Foreign Ministry staff for this opportunity.

Some 328 Turkish citizens from Belgium also arrived in Trabzon province.

Following a medical checkup at the airport, 78 expats were placed under quarantine at a student dormitory in Trabzon and others were sent to Gumushane province for quarantine.

Another 38 citizens from Israel and Palestine embarked on a Turkish Airlines flight at 1950 GMT, Tolga Budak, Turkey's charge d'affaires in Tel Aviv, told Anadolu Agency.

The citizens, who arrived in the capital Ankara, were placed under quarantine at a student dormitory.

Some 154 citizens from Bangladesh were brought back to Konya province and sent to a student dormitory for quarantine.

Also, 103 expats were brought back to Usak province from Kosovo and sent to a student dormitory for quarantine.

