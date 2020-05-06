Fast News

Death toll from Covid-19 pandemic crosses 250,000 as confirmed cases exceed 3.6 million. Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 6, 2020.

US President Donald Trump watches workers on the assembly line manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, US, May 5, 2020. (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed.

Trump tours Arizona face mask plant, without mask

US President Donald Trump travelled to Phoenix, Arizona where he took a brief tour of a Honeywell plant that’s making N95 respirator masks.

Trump’s trip was designed to give the appearance of a return to normalcy as states begin to reopen after shutting down in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Trump had said he would be willing to don a face mask if the factory was “a mask environment,” but in the end he wore only safety goggles during a tour of the facility.

US coronavirus deaths rose by 2,333 during the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

China reports two new cases, 20 new asymptomatic cases

China reported 2 new coronavirus cases for May 5 and 20 new asymptomatic cases, data from the national health authority showed.

This compared with 1 new coronavirus case and 15 new asymptomatic cases reported a day earlier. The two new cases were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with one such case a day earlier.

China's total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,883, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Mexico registers 1,120 new cases, 236 deaths

Mexico registered 1,120 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 236 new deaths, a health official said, bringing the total in the country to 26,025 known cases and 2,507 deaths. However, Mexico has conducted a very low number of tests.

The government said on Sunday that the real number of cases was above 104,000, according to a statistical model.

