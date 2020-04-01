Fast News

UN warns that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II as the coronavirus plagues through 202 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. Here are the latest updates for April 1:

Workers load the body of a deceased person into a waiting hearse outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center during Covid-19 outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, US on March 31, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 31, 2020

Mexico registers 1,215 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday registered 1,215 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 1,094 the day before.

It also said 29 people died from the virus in Mexico, up from 28 a day earlier

US coronavirus deaths set one-day record at 865

The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in the 24 hours until Tuesday evening, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 0030 GMT on Monday to 3,873 at 0030 GMT on Tuesday.

The United States now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country, ahead of Italy, Spain and China.

Colombia reports first coronavirus cases among indigenous people

The first two cases of the coronavirus were confirmed among Colombia's indigenous people, local authorities said, fanning fears that the highly contagious disease could decimate vulnerable tribal communities.

The cases were found in two people from the Yukpa group who live in dire poverty in a cluster of makeshift shelters and tents in the northern border city of Cucuta, according to the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC), the country's leading indigenous authority.

Health experts said they fear the coronavirus could spread rapidly among tribes who have little immunity to diseases common in the general population.

White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus

The White House on Tuesday projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the US from the coronavirus pandemic if current social distancing guidelines are maintained. President Donald Trump called American efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus "a matter of life and death", and urged the public to heed his administration's social distancing guidelines.

Trump called on Americans to brace themselves for a "rough two-week period", but predicted the country would soon see a "light at the end of the tunnel", of the global catastrophe that has killed more than 3,500 Americans and infected 170,000 more.

"I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead" Trump said.

"We're going to go through a very tough two weeks."

US death toll eclipses China's as reinforcements head to NYC

The US death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 3,600 Tuesday, eclipsing China's official count, as hard-hit New York City rushed to bring in more medical professionals and ambulances and parked refrigerated morgue trucks on the streets to collect the dead.

The crisis hit close to home for Governor Andrew Cuomo, who reported teary-eyed that his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, was infected.

The governor pronounced the disaster unlike any other the city has weathered: "This is ongoing and the duration itself is debilitating and exhausting and depressing."

13-year-old UK boy dies after contracting Covid-19

A 13-year-old British boy has died days after testing positive for Covid-19, hospital officials and his family said on Tuesday, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses.

The boy, who died Monday, is believed to be Britain's youngest confirmed death in the coronavirus pandemic.

A 12-year-old girl, whose death was confirmed earlier on Tuesday in Belgium, is thought to be Europe's youngest victim.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies