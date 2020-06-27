Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected nearly 9.9 million people and claimed more than 496,000 lives around the world. Here are the updates for June 27:

A man rides a subway in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, on June 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, June 27

US sees largest single-day increase in cases

The United States' coronavirus cases rose by at least 40,870, it's largest single-day increase since the pandemic started, according to Reuters tally.

The US remains the world's most affected country by Covid-19 pandemic with more than 2.5 million infections and over 127,000 deaths.

Mexico reports 5,441 new cases, 719 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,441 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 719 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 208,392 cases and 25,779 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

UK won't quarantine arrivals from low-risk countries

Britain will ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for the virus , the government said.

Official travel advice against all but essential travel outside Britain will also be eased for some countries and regions.

Taken together, these changes will make it easier for Britons to travel abroad for summer holidays.

Argentina tightens Buenos Aires lockdown

Argentina will extend and tighten a lockdown in and around Buenos Aires following a sharp rise in cases of the virus in recent weeks, said President Alberto Fernandez.

The South American country has done better than regional neighbours Brazil, Chile and Peru in controlling the pandemic overall. But it has seen a worrying recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the densely populated Argentine capital and surrounding Buenos Aires province.

Overall cases in the country have risen fivefold since late May, hitting over 50,000 on Thursday when there were 2,606 new confirmed daily cases.

The death toll stands at over 1,150.

IMF approves emergency funding to Myanmar

The International Monetary Fund said it will provide Myanmar with $356.5 million in emergency funding, as the southeast Asian country battles an economic slump due to the pandemic.

"The Myanmar economy is being impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19 through a sharp decline in tourism and remittances and supply chain disruptions," Mitsuhiro Furusawa, IMF deputy managing director, said in a statement.

The fund "will help address Myanmar's urgent financing needs related to Covid-19 shock, and catalyze support from development partners."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies