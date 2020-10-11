Fast News

More than 37.4 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 globally, while at least 1,077,000 have died from the virus. Here are the updates for October 11:

A man arrives to vote while wearing a mask to prevent exposure to novel coronavirus, in Hamilton, Ohio, US on March 12, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, October 11, 2020

US cases surge to highest level in 2 months

New cases of Covid-19 in the US have hit a two-month high with over 58,000 more infections and hospitalisations in the Midwest at record levels for a fifth day in a row.

Ten of the 50 states reported record one-day rises in cases, including the Midwestern states of Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. Wisconsin and Illinois recorded over 3,000 new cases for a second day in a row - a two-day trend not seen even during the height of the previous outbreak in the spring, according to a Reuters analysis.

The Western states of Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming also reported their biggest one-day jumps in cases, as did Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Nineteen states have seen record increases in new cases so far in October.

US President Trump no longer at risk of transmitting virus

President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19, his physician Sean Conley has said in a statement.

"I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's Covid PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," Conley said.

Conley who has been accused of a lack of transparency with the public, said it had been 10 days since Trump first began showing symptoms of the virus.

The president was hospitalised one day later, on October 2.

Colombia's virus cases pass 900,000

Colombia's virus cases have topped 900,000, as deaths closed in on 27,700.

The Andean country has 902,747 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 27,660 reported deaths. Active cases number 89,925.

Colombia began more than five months of lockdown in March.

Face masks compulsory in public in Tehran

Iran has made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran with violations punishable by fines as a third wave of the infections sweeps across the country.

The daily death toll from the virus peaked at 239 this week in Iran, the worst hit country in the Middle East.

The country's health ministry reported 195 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 28,293. There were 3,875 new cases, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.

Mexico makes nearly $160 mln down payment for COVAX

Mexico’s government has announced that it paid the WHO $159.88 million to secure access to the virus vaccines through the agency’s COVAX plan.

The global health agency’s COVAX Facility is a multilateral initiative running trials on several potential vaccines. The latest payment will allow Mexico to acquire enough doses of a vaccine to immunise up to a fifth of the country’s population of around 125 million people, the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry statement added that the government had presented the “risk guarantee” paperwork for another $20.6 million, which it described as part of the contractually required commitments to access the eventual vaccine supply. The statement did not provide additional details on the second payment.

Meanwhile, the country's health ministry reported 4,577 new cases and 135 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 814,328 cases and 83,642 deaths.

