Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 64.8 million people and cut more than 1.49 million lives short. Here are the developments for December 3:

People get tested at the new saliva Covid-19 testing site at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport. File photo: November 12, 2020. (AP)

Thursday, December 3, 2020

US daily death toll from Covid-19 surpasses 2,700 – John Hopkins

The US death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 2,700 in one day as of Wednesday evening, the highest since April.

The new tally of 2,731 fatalities – by Johns Hopkins University – raises the overall known death toll in America to 273,181 since the pandemic started late last year. Worldometer tracking website put it at an even higher 279,867.

The number of new infections over the past 24 hours was 195,121, the university said. Worldometer estimated new cases stood at over 203,737.

France's Giscard dies from Covid-19 complications

Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing has died from complications linked to Covid-19, his foundation said.

"In accordance with his wishes, his funeral will take place in the strictest family intimacy," the Foundation Valery Giscard d'Estaing said on Wednesday.

Giscard was admitted to hospital in September with respiratory problems. He recovered but was re-admitted in mid-November. He was 94.

Mexico reports 800 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 11,251 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 800 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,133,613 cases and 107,565 deaths.

The 11,251 new cases announced on Wednesday represent one of the biggest one-day totals recorded by Mexico since the pandemic began.

US hospitalisations top 100,000

The number of people being treated in US hospitals for Covid-19 topped 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a monitor said.

"There are 100,226 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 in the US - the first time hospitalisations have exceeded 100k," the Covid Tracking Project said in a tweet.

Germany to extend restrictions until January 10

Germany will extend restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus until Jan. 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said after talks state leaders.

"The states will extend their measures from December 20 until January 10," said Merkel on Wednesday.

"In principle things will remain as they are."

Brazil surpasses 174,500 deaths

Brazil has reported 49,863 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 698 new deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 6,436,650 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 174,515, according to ministry data issued on Wednesday.

Brazil has the world's second deadliest outbreak behind only the United States.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies