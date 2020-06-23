Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 9.1 million people around the world with at least 473,000 deaths and 4,9 million recoveries from the disease. Here are the updates for June 23:

Pedestrians sit beside street art painted on boards covering the storefronts of businesses, June 22, 2020, in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York. (AP)

US passes 120,000 deaths: Johns Hopkins

The United States passed the grim benchmark of 120,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak when it added another 425 fatalities in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed.

The world's largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with more than 2.31 million official cases – out of which about 640,000 people have fully recovered, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

The previous day's toll of 305 deaths in 24 hours was one of the lowest in months, but numbers have tended to be lower during the weekend and just after, depending on the feedback from local health authorities.

China reports 22 new cases, 13 in Beijing

China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capitalBeijing, the National Health Commission said.

This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, nine of which were in Beijing. Authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for June 22, the same as a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Mexico's confirms 4,577 new infections and 759 deaths

Mexico reported4,577 new infections and 759 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the total number in the country to 185,122 cases and 22,584 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil registers 21,432 additional cases, 654 deaths

Brazil recorded 21,432 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 654 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country's health ministry said.

Brazil has registered 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 51,271, according to the ministry.

South Africa cases surge past 100,000

South Africa said it had over 100,000 coronavirus cases, the highest in the continent, while the number of deaths inched towards 2,000.

"As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has breached the 100 000 mark at 101,590," the health ministry said.

Sixty-one deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 1,991.

Despite the grim death toll, data shows that the mortality rate in South Africa is at two percent, while 52.6 percent of virus patients have recovered.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies