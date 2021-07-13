Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 188 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 14:

People enjoy going out in New York City as CDC eases Covid-19 guidance for those vaccinated on social distancing. (Reuters)

Wednesday, July 14:

US virus cases are rising again, doubling over three weeks

The Covid-19 curve in the US is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And all but two states — Maine and South Dakota — reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.

“It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend," said Dr Bill Powderly, co-director of the infectious-disease division at Washington University’s School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Brazil sees over 1,600 deaths in one day

Brazil has reported 1,605 new Covid-19 deaths and 45,022 fresh cases over the past 24 hours, according to data released by the country's health ministry.

Mexico reports biggest jump in cases since February

Mexico's health ministry has reported 11,137 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the largest daily jump reported in the country since February, bringing its total to 2,604,711 infections.

It was not immediately clear why deaths jumped but the health ministry had previously said spikes were down to suspected cases becoming confirmed.

A Reuters tally showed the Tuesday data was the highest since Feb. 11.

After adding 219 more fatalities, Mexico's official death toll from Covid-19 stood at 235,277.

Spain surpasses 4M coronavirus cases

Spain surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began after adding 43,960 new cases, as the more contagious Delta variant drives a surge of infections among unvaccinated young people.

The nationwide 14-day infection rate reached nearly 437 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, up from 368 cases a day earlier, health ministry data showed. Among 20 to 29-year-olds, that figure was 1,421 per 100,000.

"With the end of the school year, increased mobility, greater social interaction and super-spreader events, the cumulative incidence curve has risen again," Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe targets 1M people in vaccine blitz

Zimbabwe is aiming to vaccinate one million people against Covid-19 in the next two weeks, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said as he extended tough lockdown measures by another 14 days.

Faced with rising infections and deaths, Mnangagwa on June 29 introduced tough lockdown measures that included a dusk to dawn curfew and curbs on inter-city travel.

Mnangagwa said infections were rising at "an alarming rate" as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads locally. He said the government would inoculate one million people during the extended lockdown period.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies