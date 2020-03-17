Fast News

Here's the latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 190,000 people and killed more than 7,500.

A homeless person wears a face mask during the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in New York City, New York, US, March 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday March 18, 2020

US coronavirus deaths cross 100

The death toll in the US from the new coronavirus passed the 100 mark after Washington state reported six new fatalities, bringing the country's total to 103.

Washington leads the nation in deaths, with 54. Thirty of those deaths were connected with a nursing home in a Seattle suburb.

New York on Tuesday reported more confirmed cases than Washington state for the first time. New York has topped 1,300 cases, while Washington was just over 1,000.

Australia orders citizens not to travel abroad

Australia told its citizens on Wednesday to halt all overseas travel in an unprecedented move designed to choke off the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced what he called an "indefinite ban" on foreign travel at a press conference, saying, "If we slow the spread, we do save lives."

"Do not go overseas. That is very clear, that instruction," he said.

Australian officials have reported 454 cases of coronavirus in the country.

