Covid-19 has infected more than 391M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

US death toll surpasses 900,000, sped by Omicron. (AP)

Saturday, February 5, 2022

US death toll surpasses 900,000, sped by Omicron

Propelled in part by the wildly contagious Omicron variant, the US death toll from Covid-19 hit 900,334 less than two months after eclipsing 800,000.

The two-year total, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Indianapolis, San Francisco, or Charlotte, North Carolina.

The milestone comes more than 13 months into a vaccination drive that has been beset by misinformation and political and legal strife, though the shots have proved safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness and death.

South Korea exceeds 30,000 cases for the first time

South Korea reported a record daily increase of 36,362 new Covid-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Daily infections exceeded 30,000 for the first time, as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections.

Mexico logs 688 more pandemic deaths

Mexico registered 37,063 confirmed cases and 688 more deaths from Covid-19, according to health ministry data, bringing the country's overall number of confirmed cases to 5,106,048 and the death toll to 308,829.

