Covid-19 has infected more than 230M people and killed over 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 23:

Thursday, September 23, 2021

US approves booster jabs for 65 and older

The US authorised the use of boosters of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people aged over 65, as well as adults at high risk of severe disease and those in high-exposure jobs.

The announcement means a significant part of the population, amounting to tens of millions of Americans, are now eligible for a third shot six months after their second.

"Today's action demonstrates that science and the currently available data continue to guide the FDA's decision-making for COVID-19 vaccines during this pandemic," said Janet Woodcock, acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, in a statement.

The decision was expected and came after an independent expert panel convened by the regulatory agency last week voted in favor of recommending the move.

The panel, however, rejected an initial plan by the White House to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech boosters to everyone aged 16 and over, in what amounted to a rare rebuke of President Joe Biden's administration.

Cancer patients responding well to vaccines

People with cancer have appropriate, protective immune responses to vaccines without experiencing any more side effects than the general population, five separate research teams reported at the European oncology meeting this week.

In one study involving 44,000 recipients of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, researchers found no difference in side effects experienced by the nearly 4,000 participants with past or current cancer.

In a separate trial, researchers studied 791 cancer patients who received the two-dose vaccine from Moderna . At 28 days after administration of the second dose, adequate levels of antibodies to the virus in the blood were found in 84% of patients with cancer who were receiving chemotherapy, in 89% of patients receiving chemotherapy plus an immunotherapy drug, and in 93% of patients on immunotherapy alone.

These results compare favorably with the antibody responses seen in a separate group of individuals without cancer, according to European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Press Officer Dr.

Antonio Passaro. "The high rates of efficacy of the vaccine observed across the trial population, regardless of the type of anticancer treatment, constitute a strong and reassuring message for patients and their doctors," he said in a statement.

Japan to donate 60M vaccine doses to poorer countries

Japan plans to give poorer countries 60 million doses, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, doubling the target from the previous pledge of 30 million doses.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that, with additional contributions, Japan will provide up to approximately 60 million doses of vaccine in total," Suga said in a pre-recorded video message at the US-hosted Global Covid-19 Summit.

Of the first 30 million, Japan has already provided about 23 million doses mostly to Asian countries including Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Japan initially lagged behind other industrialised nations in its vaccination rollout, but now 55% of its population are fully vaccinated, roughly on a par with the United States.

Earlier this month, in a surprise announcement, Suga said that he was stepping down as prime minister, ending a one-year term that has seen his support crumble as cases surged.

New variants may spread more efficiently into air

The virus that causes Covid may be getting better at travelling into the air, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that patients infected with the Alpha variant of the virus, the dominant strain circulating when the study was conducted, put 43 to 100 times more virus into the air than people infected with the original version of the virus.

Some of this was due to the fact that patients infected with Alpha had increased amounts of virus in nasal swabs and saliva. But the amount of virus being exhaled was 18-times more than could be explained by the higher viral loads, according to a report published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The researchers also found that loose-fitting face coverings worn by patients with mild symptoms can reduce the amount of virus-laden particles in the surrounding air around by about 50%.

"We know that the Delta variant circulating now is even more contagious than the Alpha variant," coauthor Don Milton of the University of Maryland School of Public Health said in a statement.

"Our research indicates that the variants just keep getting better at traveling through the air, so we must provide better ventilation and wear tight-fitting masks, in addition to vaccination, to help stop spread of the virus."

Severe symptoms may trigger autoimmune conditions

Severe virus symptoms may trick the immune system into producing so-called autoantibodies that have the potential to eventually attack healthy tissue and cause inflammatory diseases, researchers warned in a paper published in Nature Communications.

They found autoantibodies in blood samples from roughly 50% of 147 positive patients they studied, but in fewer than 15% of 41 healthy volunteers.

For 48 patients, the researchers had blood samples taken over different days, including the day of hospital admission, allowing them to track the development of the autoantibodies. "Within a week... about 20% of these patients had developed new antibodies to their own tissues that weren't there the day they were admitted," study leader Dr. Paul Utz of Stanford University said in a news release. He urged people to get vaccinated.

"You can't know in advance that when you get COVID-19 it will be a mild case," he said. "If you do get a bad case, you could be setting yourself up for a lifetime of trouble because the virus may trip off autoimmunity," he said. "We haven't studied any patients long enough to know whether these autoantibodies are still there a year or two later," he added, but noted that developing an autoimmune disease was a possibility.

