US expert panel recommends authorising J&J Covid vaccine

Fast News

The coronavirus has killed over 2.52 million people and infected more than 113.9 million globally. Here are the virus-related developments for February 27:

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, February 27, 2021

Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid bill advances to House floor

The US House of Representatives Rules Committee on Friday approved rules for debating legislation containing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan to address the human and economic toll of the Covid-19 pandemic, advancing the bill to the House floor.

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell Covid-19 surge

The governor of Brazil's capital city, Brasilia, decreed a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening Covid-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim.

The drastic step came as right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the gravity of the pandemic that has killed 250,000 Brazilians, renewed his attacks on state governors for destroying jobs with lockdowns.

"The lockdown will start today and be total, it will be 24-hours a day," said a press aide for the federal district's Governor Ibaneis Rocha.

A decree published at the end of the day said the lockdown would start right after midnight Saturday.

Shops, pharmacies, gas stations, churches and funeral parlours will remain open, the aide said, but everything else will shut down, especially bars and restaurants, which were blamed for increased spread during the end of last year and Carnival holidays.

Intensive care wards in Brasilia, the third-largest city in Brazil with 3 million inhabitants, are as full as they were at the peak of the pandemic last year, with more than 80% of the beds occupied, the health department said.

The situation is as bad or worse in cities across Brazil, with intensive care beds in the capitals of 17 of Brazil's 26 states this week reaching the most critical level since the pandemic began a year ago, according to a report by biomedical centre Fiocruz.

Bolsonaro, who lives and works in Brasilia, said governors imposing restrictions were doing Brazilians a disservice.

"What the people most want is to work," he said on a visit to northeastern Brazil on Friday, one day after Brazil recorded its second-worst daily death toll.

He threatened to cut off federal emergency pandemic assistance to states resorting to lockdowns.

"From now on, governors who close down their states will have to provide for their own emergency aid," Bolsonaro said.

South Africa reports 1,654 new cases, 117 deaths

South Africa recorded 1,654 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 1,510,778, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

“Regrettably, 117 deaths have been reported. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

He said fatalities recorded Friday’s pushed the number of fatalities to 49,784.

US expert panel recommends authorising J&J Covid vaccine

A US panel of independent experts voted unanimously on Friday in favour of recommending Johnson & Johnson's one-dose Covid-19 shot for emergency approval, clearing the way for a third vaccine to soon begin shipping in the world's hardest hit country.

The committee's 22 members were convened by the Food and Drug Administration and included leading scientists as well as consumer and industry representatives.

Although their recommendations aren't binding, they are usually followed.

An emergency use authorisation (EUA) will likely follow, probably in the coming days, making the J&J vaccine the third to be green lighted in the United States after Pfizer's and Moderna's were provisionally approved in December.

Argentina's health minister tests positive for Covid-19 one week into job

Argentina's newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for Covid-19, one week after her predecessor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive vaccination shots early.

Vizzotti, who replaced former minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia, said on social media she would quarantine for several days as she recovers from the illness. President Alberto Fernandez's chief of staff Santiago Cafiero said he too would quarantine as a precaution after recent meetings with Vizzotti.

Biden says cases, hospitalisations could go back up

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations could go back up as new variants emerge, while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.

"It's not the time to relax," he said, at a visit to a vaccination centre where Covid-19 vaccines are being distributed.

Pelosi says coronavirus relief bill will 'absolutely' pass with or without minimum wage raise

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Friday the coronavirus relief bill will "absolutely" pass, with or without a provision raising the minimum wage.

Czechs confined to their districts as infections soar

The Czech government said on Friday it would ban people from leaving their districts from March 1 as coronavirus infections kept soaring in the world's worst-hit country.

It also ordered people to wear face masks in busy workplaces and outdoors in inhabited areas, and closed all schools and shops selling non-essential goods.

To leave their district, people must prove they are going to work, to a doctor or to take care of their relatives.

Shopping is possible only within districts, while sports and walks will only be allowed within the home town or city.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said the measures would be in force for three weeks, adding the police would carry out random checks.

"The only goal is to reverse the rising curve of new infections and patients in intensive care before it's too late," he told reporters.

The cabinet also declared a new, month-long state of emergency to legally underpin the moves, starting on February 28.

A curfew, a limit on gatherings, and restaurant closures have been in place since last year.

The country tops the world in terms of new infections per 100,000 people over the last 14 days and is second only to neighbouring Slovakia in deaths, according to an AFP tally.

Brazil registers 65,169 new cases and 1,337 deaths

Brazil had 65,169 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,337 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday, one day after registering the second highest daily toll since the pandemic began a year ago.

The South American country has now registered 10,455,630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 252,835, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies