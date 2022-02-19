Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 422M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Former US President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency almost two years ago to free up $50 billion in federal aid. (AP)

Saturday, February 19, 2022

US extends national emergency due to pandemic risk

US President Joe Biden has said the the country's national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus.

Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans from Covid-19 emphasised the need to respond to the pandemic with "the full capacity" of the federal government.

"There remains a need to continue this national emergency," Biden said in a letter on Friday to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate.

The emergency would have been automatically terminated unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the president sent a notice to the Congress stating it is to continue beyond the anniversary date.

Mexico registers 457 more mortalities

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 457 more fatalities from Covid-19 and 21,449 additional cases, bringing the country's overall death toll to 315,055 and total infections to 5,387,854 since the start of the pandemic.

Cases in Brazil tops 120K

Brazil has had 121,027 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,127 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 28,058,862 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 643,029, according to ministry data.

Source: AFP