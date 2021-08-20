Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.4 million people and infected over 211.3 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 21:

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 19, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, August 21, 2021

US FDA aims to give full nod to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Monday

The US Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the New York Times has reported on.

Regulators had been working to finish the process by Friday, but were still working through "a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company," the Times said, citing people familiar with the planning who were not authorised to speak publicly about it.

The agency had set an unofficial deadline for approval of around Labor Day, the newspaper said.

Australia's Victoria reports 61 local cases

Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 61 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said.

There were an additional 16 local cases that were recorded on a rapid testing platform and will be reported in Sunday'snumbers, officials said.

Melbourne, home to five million people, entered into its sixth lockdown on Augugst 5, just weeks after exiting the last one, to quell an outbreak of the highly transmissible Deltavariant.

Mexico reports 21,897 new cases, 761 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 21,897 new cases of Covid-19 and 761 more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,197,108 and the death toll to 252,080.

Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a "superspreader" event

The Euro 2020 final at London's Wembley Stadium in July was a "superspreader" event because about 2,300 people who attended the match were "likely to be infectious" with the coronavirus at the time, The Times newspaper has reported, citing UK government findings.

A further 3,404 people who attended the match between Italy and England went on to develop Covid-19 shortly after the July 11 event and may have contracted the virus at Wembley, Public Health England found, according to the newspaper.

Brazil has 870 deaths in 24 hours, lowest Friday toll since Jan 1

Brazil has had 33,887 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 870 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 20,528,099 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 573,511, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

It was the lowest death toll for a Friday since January 1.

As vaccination advances in Brazil, the rolling 7-day average of Covid deaths has fallen to less than one third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

WHO urges experts to join advisory group to probe new pathogens

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged experts to join its new Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) after criticism from China that a new study had been "politicized."

The SAGO will advise the WHO on technical and scientific concerns on the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, and will be composed of a “wide range of experts acting in their personal capacity.”

SAGO will guide the WHO on the next steps for understanding the SARS-CoV-2 origins but China has not stated clearly that it will accept the group.

US gives 500,000 vaccine doses to Kosovo - Blinken

The United States has donated 500,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to Kosovo through the COVAX distribution scheme, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

The shipment comes amid a US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. Washington also sent close to 600,000 doses of the same vaccine to Angola and 200,000 to Togo, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter.

It also comes just days after Kosovo on August 15 offered to provide temporary refuge to US-affiliated Afghans at risk after the Taliban seized power.

Blinken said the "gift represents the shared values and unwavering bonds between our people."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies