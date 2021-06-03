Fast News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 3.7 million lives and infected at least 172.3 million people around the world. Here are updates for June 3

Thursday, June 3

US Food & Drug Administration calls for vaccine scrutiny

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to assess any potential health risks from minor cross contamination of their covid-19 vaccines manufactured by contractor Emergent BioSolutions, according to Politico.

In March, Emergent’s Baltimore facility contaminated 15 million Johnson & Johnson in an accident that introduced the active ingredient of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. The plant stopped producing vaccines in April and has since been under FDA investigation.

The agency has no announced that it cannot rule-out the possibility of low-level contamination in either vaccine.

Australia's Victoria state posts lowest daily case rise in a week

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria has reported its lowest rise in new Covid-19 cases in more than a week, a day after a snap lockdown in state capital Melbourne was extended for another week.

Melbourne is seven days into a hard lockdown, now scheduled to run until June 10, spurred by the latest outbreak of a virus variant first detected in India, which authorities said is highly contagious and could become uncontrollable.

Though Victoria's daily cases have remained in the single digits for a week now, officials fear even minimal contact could help spread the virus variant.



Lockdown rules in regions outside Melbourne will be eased from Thursday night due to zero cases, although curbs on house gatherings will remain and masks must be worn indoors.

Brazilians bang pots in protest as another 2,500 die of virus

Pot-banging protests erupted across several cities in Brazil as President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation, just days after protestors took to the streets across the country over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed almost half a million people here.

The last few days have been rocky for the government of the right-wing leader, whose popularity had already been flagging amid persistently high daily COV ID-19 deaths and cases.

On Wednesday alone, almost 100,000 Brazilians came down with the coronavirus and 2,507 died, according to government data.

The South American country has now registered 467,706 total coronavirus deaths and 16,720,081 total confirmed cases.

Also in the evening, the nation's Health Ministry revised down the number of COVID-19 vaccines it will receive in June by about 4 million doses.

Biden to announce details of global distribution of 80 mn Covid shots

President Joe Biden will announce within days the details of a plan to export 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries "without any political strings attached," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"In a few short days, in fact possibly as early as tomorrow, the president is going to announce in more detail the plan that he put together to push out 80 million vaccines around the world," Blinken said at the US embassy in San Jose on his last day of a Latin American visit.

Biden recently announced a plan to release 20 million more doses over six weeks, bringing the total earmarked for shipping out by the end of June to 80 million.

US Science chief wants next pandemic vaccine ready in 100 days

The new White House science adviser wants to have a vaccine ready to fight the next pandemic in just about 100 days after recognizing a potential viral outbreak.

In his first interview after being sworn in, Eric Lander painted a rosy near future where a renewed American emphasis on science not only better prepares the world for the next pandemic with ready-to-go vaccines, but also changes how medicine fights disease and treats patients, curbs climate change and further explores space.

