Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected around 4.8 million people, with over 316,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 18:

People try to keep social distance as they enjoy a warm afternoon during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, US, May 16, 2020. (Reuters)

May 18, 2020

US unemployment could peak at 20 to 25 percent

The business shutdowns caused by cornavirus pandemic could "easily" cause the US economy to collapse by 20 to 30 percent this quarter, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Sunday.

Although unemployment could peak at 20 to 25 percent, a level not seen since the 1930s, Powell said the country will avoid another depression.

"I think there's a good chance that there'll be positive growth in the third quarter," Powell told the CBS programme "60 Minutes.

Powell noted that the economy was fundamentally healthy before the virus struck suddenly and forced widespread business shutdowns and tens of millions of layoffs.

Once the outbreak has been contained, he said, the economy should be able to rebound "substantially."

Japan's economy slips into recession

Japan dived into its first recession since 2015, according to official data Monday, with the world's third-largest economy contracting by 0.9 percent in the first quarter as it wrestles with the fallout from the coronavirus.

The drop in gross domestic product followed a 1.9-percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2019, as a tax hike and typhoons hit Japan hard –– even before the pandemic shut down much of the economy.

Mexico's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,177

Mexico registered 49,219 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with the country's death toll rising to 5,177, health authorities said.

Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, experts say.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro defies lockdown orders, greets supporters

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro greeted hundreds of supporters — and joined some in a series of push-ups — who gathered before the presidential offices Sunday to back his open-the-economy drive even as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country.

Demonstrators in Brasilia and Sao Paulo defied local stay-at-home orders to join the pro-Bolsonaro rallies at a time when the president is facing increasing pressure over his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 15,000 Brazilians.

"We hope to be free of this question soon, for the good of all of us," Bolsonaro told the crowd in Brasilia. "Brazil will come back stronger."

Chile finance, presidency ministers in quarantine

Two of Chile's top cabinet ministers said they would quarantine after coming in close contact with Chilean lawmakers who tested positive for the coronavirus during negotiations in Congress.

Ignacio Briones, Chile's finance minister, and Felipe Ward, secretary-general of the presidency, both said on Twitter they had tested negative for the coronavirus but would remain in quarantine until a second test confirmed they had not been infected.

At least 23 lawmakers will also begin a quarantine period after meeting with the infected legislators in Congress, the local daily El Mercurio reported.

NY state chief Cuomo gets tested on live TV

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo got tested for coronavirus on live TV on Sunday as he announced all people in the state experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.

Any New Yorkers experiencing flu-like symptoms or those who will be returning to work as part of phased reopenings across the state can now get tested, Cuomo said.

The state is expanding eligibility as it deals with a surplus of testing capacity. Cuomo said drive-thru and walk-in testing sites are performing about one-third of the 15,000 tests they’re capable of each day.

Trump calls into charity golf tournament

President Donald Trump called into a charity golf tournament broadcast Sunday and promised Americans a speedy return to normalcy that sounded far more optimistic than most experts say is realistic.

Trump hailed the event — broadcast on NBC — and said he’d like to see crowds packing into sports venues by this fall, whether or not a cure for the coronavirus is developed.

He said, “We’re looking at vaccines, we’re looking at cures and we are very, very far down the line,” adding: “I think that’s not going to be in the very distant future. But even before that, I think we’ll be back to normal.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies